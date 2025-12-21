https://sputnikglobe.com/20251221/russia-will-adhere-to-positions-discussed-in-alaska---krelmin-aide-1123342642.html

Russia Will Adhere to Positions Discussed in Alaska - Krelmin Aide

Russia Will Adhere to Positions Discussed in Alaska - Krelmin Aide

Russia will adhere to the positions discussed in Alaska and at other meetings with US representatives, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Sunday.

"We will adhere to what we agreed on in Anchorage and at other meetings with US representatives," Ushakov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin. Russia will develop its position for further contacts with the US after Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, briefs Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine talks in Miami, Ushakov added.Russia will assess what can be accepted and what is categorically unacceptable from the signals that Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev will bring from the US, Ushakov also said."He [Dmitriev] will bring some signals that the Americans received from the Europeans and from the Ukrainians. And we will discuss all this here, see what can be accepted, what cannot be categorically accepted," Ushakov said. At the same time, Ushakov said that Dmitriev is already reporting something about his US talks. After the final conclusions based on the information from Dmitriev, Russia will work out its position and proceed further in negotiations with the US on the Ukrainian settlement, Ushakov added."[Dmitriev] will first report to [Russian] president [Vladimir Putin] on the results of his talks. After that, we will formulate the position with which we will go further, including in contacts with the US,” Ushakov said.Kremlin expects Dmitriev to return on Monday and inform Putin about the talks with US representatives held in Miami, Ushakov added.

