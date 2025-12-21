https://sputnikglobe.com/20251221/some-us-lawmakers-rake-in-mega-profits-from-ukraine-conflict--anna-paulina-luna-1123338874.html

Some US Lawmakers Rake In Mega-Profits From Ukraine Conflict – Anna Paulina Luna

Sputnik International

“You have members of the House and the Senate that are vocally against what President Trump is doing, against what Steve Witkoff is doing, against what Jared Kushner is doing, because they are personally invested and benefited from a continued conflict in Ukraine,” Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna told a Turning Point USA event.

This is a conflict “of which we have no business being involved with,” Luna stressed. She also warned against further US aid to Ukraine due to corruption-related risks.

