Some US Lawmakers Rake In Mega-Profits From Ukraine Conflict – Anna Paulina Luna
Some US Lawmakers Rake In Mega-Profits From Ukraine Conflict – Anna Paulina Luna
“You have members of the House and the Senate that are vocally against what President Trump is doing, against what Steve Witkoff is doing, against what Jared Kushner is doing, because they are personally invested and benefited from a continued conflict in Ukraine,” Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna told a Turning Point USA event.
This is a conflict “of which we have no business being involved with,” Luna stressed. She also warned against further US aid to Ukraine due to corruption-related risks.
06:12 GMT 21.12.2025
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., speaks in front a House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 19, 2024.
In late October, Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev and US Rep. Anna Paulina Luna met in Florida to discuss continuing Russia-US dialogue. Following the meeting, Luna said that it was productive and that they were able to identify common ground.
“You have members of the House and the Senate that are vocally against what President Trump is doing, against what Steve Witkoff is doing, against what Jared Kushner is doing, because they are personally invested and benefited from a continued conflict in Ukraine,” Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna told a Turning Point USA event.
This is a conflict “of which we have no business being involved with,” Luna stressed. She also warned against further US aid to Ukraine due to corruption-related risks.
“We've sent millions and millions of tax dollars over there, and you know what they're doing? They're laundering the money. That's exactly what happened. I'm proud to report I never voted for a single dollar to go to Ukraine. And I still won't vote for that," Luna emphasized.
