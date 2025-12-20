https://sputnikglobe.com/20251220/dmitriev-luna-meeting-marks-tremendous-progress-in-russia-us-ties---former-trump-advisor-1123335715.html

Dmitriev-Luna Meeting Marks 'Tremendous' Progress in Russia-US Ties - Former Trump Advisor

The meeting between Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev and US Rep. Anna Paulina Luna marks "tremendous" progress toward resuming negotiations and business between Russia and the US, George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy advisor to the first Trump presidential campaign, told Sputnik.

"We have a special envoy of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin meeting with a US member of Congress. That is a tremendous and excellent progression towards the resumption of talks and business ties between the United States and Russia, which I think is very important," Papadopoulos said. In late October, Dmitriev and Luna met in Florida to discuss continuing Russia-US dialogue. Following the meeting, Luna said that it was productive and that they were able to identify common ground. In November, Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said that contacts between Russian State Duma lawmakers and members of US Congress continue.

