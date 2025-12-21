International
LIVE: Putin Takes Part in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251221/the-eurasian-economic-union-is-self-sufficient-center-of-emerging-multipolar-world---putin-1123341697.html
The Eurasian Economic Union is Self-Sufficient Center of Emerging Multipolar World - Putin
The Eurasian Economic Union is Self-Sufficient Center of Emerging Multipolar World - Putin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that measures aimed at further deepening interaction within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) would be discussed at the leaders' summit in St. Petersburg on Sunday.
2025-12-21T14:19+0000
2025-12-21T14:19+0000
world
eurasian economic union
vladimir putin
alexander lukashenko
belarus
russia
commonwealth of independent states
cooperation
multipolarity
multipolar world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/15/1123341450_0:86:3339:1964_1920x0_80_0_0_02a4a1108cd9f1f550276d2a530af2f1.jpg
"I am pleased to welcome you all. Today, as is customary, we will summarize the results of the past year and consider a number of important decisions prepared for our approval, aimed at further deepening interaction within the EAEU. Of course, we will also discuss current issues," the Russian leader said at the opening of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.The EAEU has firmly established itself as a self-sufficient center of the emerging multipolar world, Putin added.Russia, Belarus Have No Outstanding Issues Requiring Leaders' AttentionThere are practically no issues in relations between Russia and Belarus that require presidential attention, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Lukashenko suggested that there were one or two issues worth exploring."We agreed in Bishkek that we would not overload ourselves with common issues of bilateral relations. First of all, that is right, as there are very few of them. The governments are working well. As we agreed, if they cannot resolve something, then let them bring the issues up, with one or two such issues requiring coordination," Lukashenko said.Both sides are implementing all agreements, from military and technical, military, and defense cooperation to the economy, he added, saying that "there are practically no issues" in these realms. Lukashenko thanked the Russian president for the invitation to the Eurasian Economic Union summit and the informal meetings of the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States.Russian, Belarusian Governments Working Closely TogetherThe governments of Russia and Belarus are working very closely together, Vladimir Putin said.Putin thanked Lukashenko for his high assessment of the quality of Russian-Belarusian relations. Lukashenko said that the two countries were making progress in implementing their agreements, ranging from the defense industry to economic cooperation.
belarus
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/15/1123341450_305:0:3036:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_03a901b2b102d8f71dcc3508c5db8218.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
eurasian economic union, russian president vladimir putin, deepening interaction, emerging multipolar world
eurasian economic union, russian president vladimir putin, deepening interaction, emerging multipolar world

The Eurasian Economic Union is Self-Sufficient Center of Emerging Multipolar World - Putin

14:19 GMT 21.12.2025
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin opened the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) leaders' summit in St. Petersburg
Russian President Vladimir Putin opened the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) leaders' summit in St. Petersburg - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2025
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said that measures aimed at further deepening interaction within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) would be discussed at the leaders' summit in St. Petersburg on Sunday.
"I am pleased to welcome you all. Today, as is customary, we will summarize the results of the past year and consider a number of important decisions prepared for our approval, aimed at further deepening interaction within the EAEU. Of course, we will also discuss current issues," the Russian leader said at the opening of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.
The EAEU has firmly established itself as a self-sufficient center of the emerging multipolar world, Putin added.
"I hope that today's meeting of the Supreme Eurasian [Economic] Council will be productive and will allow us to make significant progress on all issues of mutual interest," Putin said.

Russia, Belarus Have No Outstanding Issues Requiring Leaders' Attention

There are practically no issues in relations between Russia and Belarus that require presidential attention, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"There are practically no issues requiring our attention. But nevertheless, there is always something to discuss," Putin said.
Lukashenko suggested that there were one or two issues worth exploring.
"We agreed in Bishkek that we would not overload ourselves with common issues of bilateral relations. First of all, that is right, as there are very few of them. The governments are working well. As we agreed, if they cannot resolve something, then let them bring the issues up, with one or two such issues requiring coordination," Lukashenko said.
Both sides are implementing all agreements, from military and technical, military, and defense cooperation to the economy, he added, saying that "there are practically no issues" in these realms. Lukashenko thanked the Russian president for the invitation to the Eurasian Economic Union summit and the informal meetings of the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Russian, Belarusian Governments Working Closely Together

The governments of Russia and Belarus are working very closely together, Vladimir Putin said.
"The governments are working very closely with each other," Putin said.
Putin thanked Lukashenko for his high assessment of the quality of Russian-Belarusian relations. Lukashenko said that the two countries were making progress in implementing their agreements, ranging from the defense industry to economic cooperation.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала