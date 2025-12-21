https://sputnikglobe.com/20251221/the-eurasian-economic-union-is-self-sufficient-center-of-emerging-multipolar-world---putin-1123341697.html

The Eurasian Economic Union is Self-Sufficient Center of Emerging Multipolar World - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that measures aimed at further deepening interaction within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) would be discussed at the leaders' summit in St. Petersburg on Sunday.

"I am pleased to welcome you all. Today, as is customary, we will summarize the results of the past year and consider a number of important decisions prepared for our approval, aimed at further deepening interaction within the EAEU. Of course, we will also discuss current issues," the Russian leader said at the opening of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.The EAEU has firmly established itself as a self-sufficient center of the emerging multipolar world, Putin added.Russia, Belarus Have No Outstanding Issues Requiring Leaders' AttentionThere are practically no issues in relations between Russia and Belarus that require presidential attention, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Lukashenko suggested that there were one or two issues worth exploring."We agreed in Bishkek that we would not overload ourselves with common issues of bilateral relations. First of all, that is right, as there are very few of them. The governments are working well. As we agreed, if they cannot resolve something, then let them bring the issues up, with one or two such issues requiring coordination," Lukashenko said.Both sides are implementing all agreements, from military and technical, military, and defense cooperation to the economy, he added, saying that "there are practically no issues" in these realms. Lukashenko thanked the Russian president for the invitation to the Eurasian Economic Union summit and the informal meetings of the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States.Russian, Belarusian Governments Working Closely TogetherThe governments of Russia and Belarus are working very closely together, Vladimir Putin said.Putin thanked Lukashenko for his high assessment of the quality of Russian-Belarusian relations. Lukashenko said that the two countries were making progress in implementing their agreements, ranging from the defense industry to economic cooperation.

