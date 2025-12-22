https://sputnikglobe.com/20251222/israel-warns-us-that-irans-missile-exercises-could-be-attack-preparation---reports-1123342964.html

Israel Warns US That Iran's Missile Exercises Could Be Attack Preparation - Reports

Israeli officials warned the administration of US President Donald Trump over the weekend that missile exercises by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) could be a preparation for a strike on Israel, Axios reported citing sources.

According to the publication, Israeli Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir called US Central Command Commander Adm. Brad Cooper on Saturday, expressing concern about the missile exercises the IRGC began several days ago. Zamir informed Cooper that recent Iranian missile movements and other operational activities could also serve as cover for a surprise attack by Tehran. The Israeli commander called on the US and Israeli armed forces to closely coordinate on defensive preparations. On Sunday, Cooper visited Tel Aviv and met with Zamir and senior Israeli military leaders to discuss the current situation, Axios added. NBC previously reported that Israel was preparing to brief Trump on options for a potential repeat attack on Iran. On the night of June 13, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of pursuing a covert military nuclear program. The aerial bombardments and sabotage raids targeted nuclear facilities, military commanders, prominent nuclear physicists, and air bases. Iran denied the accusations and responded with its own attacks. The two sides exchanged strikes for 12 days, with the United States joining in, launching a one-time attack on Iranian nuclear facilities on the night of June 22. Following this, on the evening of June 23, Tehran launched missile strikes against the US-owned Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, emphasizing that Iran had no intention of further escalation. Trump then expressed hope that the strike on the US military base in Qatar had "let off steam" for Iran, and that a path to peace and harmony in the Middle East was now possible. He added that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, which, after 24 hours, would officially end the 12-day war. After the strikes, Iran announced its intention to restore the facilities hit and continue developing its nuclear industry, including by building new nuclear power plants in Iran. Tehran also clarified its willingness to take steps to build trust in the Iranian nuclear industry in light of Western concerns about its nuclear program.

