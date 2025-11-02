International
Iran Will Rebuild Nuclear Facilities Bombed by US, Israel - President
Iran Will Rebuild Nuclear Facilities Bombed by US, Israel - President
Iran will rebuild nuclear facilities destroyed by the Unites States and Israel, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday.
"Scientific knowledge is preserved in the minds of our scientists, so by destroying nuclear facilities and factories [the US] will not create problems for Tehran. We will rebuild these buildings, and their capabilities will be even greater," Pezeshkian was quoted by his administration's Telegram channel as saying.Iran and the US held five rounds of indirect talks on the Iranian nuclear program, mediated by Oman. A sixth round, scheduled for June 15, was called off after the outbreak of the "12-day war" between Iran and Israel. The US later joined the hostilities, striking Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22. Tehran retaliated by attacking the US's Al Udeid air base in Qatar and then announced it had no intention of further escalating the conflict. US President Donald Trump said on June 23 that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire to end the conflict.
Iran Will Rebuild Nuclear Facilities Bombed by US, Israel - President

09:41 GMT 02.11.2025
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran will rebuild nuclear facilities destroyed by the Unites States and Israel, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday.
"Scientific knowledge is preserved in the minds of our scientists, so by destroying nuclear facilities and factories [the US] will not create problems for Tehran. We will rebuild these buildings, and their capabilities will be even greater," Pezeshkian was quoted by his administration's Telegram channel as saying.
Iran and the US held five rounds of indirect talks on the Iranian nuclear program, mediated by Oman. A sixth round, scheduled for June 15, was called off after the outbreak of the "12-day war" between Iran and Israel.
The US later joined the hostilities, striking Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22. Tehran retaliated by attacking the US's Al Udeid air base in Qatar and then announced it had no intention of further escalating the conflict. US President Donald Trump said on June 23 that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire to end the conflict.
