Russian Senior Military Official Killed in Moscow
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Older Americans Are More Important Than Funding Ukraine — Vance
Vice President JD Vance framed the Trump administration's domestic priorities at a Turning Point USA event this week, declaring that helping older Americans retire with dignity outweighs spending on foreign aid to Ukraine.
"We help older Americans in retirement, including by ending taxes on Social Security, because we believe in honoring your father and mother, rather than shipping all of their money off to Ukraine," the vice president said at the TPUSA event.
03:38 GMT 22.12.2025 (Updated: 04:39 GMT 22.12.2025)
"We help older Americans in retirement, including by ending taxes on Social Security, because we believe in honoring your father and mother, rather than shipping all of their money off to Ukraine," the vice president said at the TPUSA event.
