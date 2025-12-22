https://sputnikglobe.com/20251222/older-americans-are-more-important-than-funding-ukraine--vance-1123342857.html
Older Americans Are More Important Than Funding Ukraine — Vance
Older Americans Are More Important Than Funding Ukraine — Vance
Vice President JD Vance framed the Trump administration’s domestic priorities at a Turning Point USA event this week, declaring that helping older Americans retire with dignity outweighs spending on foreign aid to Ukraine.
"We help older Americans in retirement, including by ending taxes on Social Security, because we believe in honoring your father and mother, rather than shipping all of their money off to Ukraine," the vice president said at the TPUSA event.
