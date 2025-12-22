https://sputnikglobe.com/20251222/putins-envoy-dmitriev-leaves-us--next-time-moscow-1123343116.html

Putin's Envoy Dmitriev Leaves US — 'Next Time: Moscow'

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, departed from Miami, where he had held a series of talks with the US delegation on the Ukrainian settlement, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.

US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff called his talks with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, constructive."Over the last two days in Florida, the Russian Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev held productive and constructive meetings with the American delegation to advance President Trump’s peace plan on Ukraine," Witkoff said on X.Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that the Kremlin expected Dmitriev to return on Monday and report to Russian President Vladimir Putin on his contacts with US representatives in Miami. Dmitriev arrived in Miami on Saturday and immediately headed for talks with US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and the US president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, which he later described as constructive. The talks continued on Sunday. Commenting on the latest round, he noted that warmongers were unable to disrupt the Russian-US negotiations in Miami.

