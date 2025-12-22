https://sputnikglobe.com/20251222/putins-envoy-dmitriev-leaves-us--next-time-moscow-1123343116.html
Putin's Envoy Dmitriev Leaves US — 'Next Time: Moscow'
Putin's Envoy Dmitriev Leaves US — 'Next Time: Moscow'
Sputnik International
Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, departed from Miami, where he had held a series of talks with the US delegation on the Ukrainian settlement, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.
2025-12-22T03:16+0000
2025-12-22T03:16+0000
2025-12-22T04:57+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
kirill dmitriev
steve witkoff
miami
russia
ukraine
russian direct investment fund (rdif)
florida
us-russia relations
us-russia dialogue
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/18/1123010982_0:204:2812:1786_1920x0_80_0_0_b9db0cdfa49563bffdb315fc5e5171dc.jpg
US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff called his talks with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, constructive."Over the last two days in Florida, the Russian Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev held productive and constructive meetings with the American delegation to advance President Trump’s peace plan on Ukraine," Witkoff said on X.Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that the Kremlin expected Dmitriev to return on Monday and report to Russian President Vladimir Putin on his contacts with US representatives in Miami. Dmitriev arrived in Miami on Saturday and immediately headed for talks with US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and the US president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, which he later described as constructive. The talks continued on Sunday. Commenting on the latest round, he noted that warmongers were unable to disrupt the Russian-US negotiations in Miami.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251221/putins-envoy-dmitriev-sees-miami-talks-on-ukraine-proceeding-constructively-1123338606.html
miami
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/18/1123010982_0:0:2574:1930_1920x0_80_0_0_d8c5648d749fef1699b2abc3d6b3ef2a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
dmitriev-witkoff talks, us-russia talks, russia-us talks, dmitriev visit to us, ukraine peace talks
dmitriev-witkoff talks, us-russia talks, russia-us talks, dmitriev visit to us, ukraine peace talks
Putin's Envoy Dmitriev Leaves US — 'Next Time: Moscow'
03:16 GMT 22.12.2025 (Updated: 04:57 GMT 22.12.2025)
Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, departed from Miami, where he had held a series of talks with the US delegation on the Ukrainian settlement, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.
US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff called his talks with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, constructive.
"Over the last two days in Florida, the Russian Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev held productive and constructive meetings with the American delegation to advance President Trump’s peace plan on Ukraine," Witkoff said on X.
"Russia fully committed to achieving peace in Ukraine. Russia highly values the efforts and support of the United States to resolve the Ukrainian conflict and re-establish global security," Witkoff wrote on X.
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that the Kremlin expected Dmitriev to return on Monday and report to Russian President Vladimir Putin on his contacts with US representatives in Miami.
Dmitriev arrived in Miami on Saturday and immediately headed for talks with US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and the US president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, which he later described as constructive. The talks continued on Sunday. Commenting on the latest round, he noted that warmongers were unable to disrupt the Russian-US negotiations in Miami.