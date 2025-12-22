https://sputnikglobe.com/20251222/russian-lng-exports-to-china-rise-to-record-high-1123344959.html
Russian LNG Exports to China Rise to Record High
Deliveries more than doubled from 2024 to 1.6 million metric tons last month, Bloomberg reports, citing China Customs Office data.
The jump saw Russia overtake Australia to become China’s biggest supplier after Qatar. Australian LNG supplies to China fell by a third from 2024.China started importing shipments from Russa’s Arctic LNG 2 plant through its remote Beihai terminal in August after a protracted pause caused by the China–US trade spat and weak demand.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that the EU’s move would lead to higher prices for European consumers.
The jump saw Russia overtake Australia to become China’s biggest supplier after Qatar. Australian LNG supplies to China fell by a third from 2024.
China started importing shipments from Russa’s Arctic LNG 2 plant through its remote Beihai terminal in August after a protracted pause caused by the China–US trade spat and weak demand.
A record increase in Russian LNG exports to China shows how the West’s sanctions are backfiring, as Russia remains unabated following the EU’s controversial decision to ban all imports of Russian gas by the fall of 2027.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that the EU’s move would lead to higher prices for European consumers.