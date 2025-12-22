https://sputnikglobe.com/20251222/russian-lng-exports-to-china-rise-to-record-high-1123344959.html

Russian LNG Exports to China Rise to Record High

Russian LNG Exports to China Rise to Record High

Sputnik International

Deliveries more than doubled from 2024 to 1.6 million metric tons last month, Bloomberg reports, citing China Customs Office data.

2025-12-22T11:30+0000

2025-12-22T11:30+0000

2025-12-22T11:30+0000

russia

china

european union (eu)

lng

australia

exports

sanctions

economy

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16174/05/161740576_0:1273:2000:2398_1920x0_80_0_0_4ab59f32a0f40bc7a3791129f93f54b7.jpg

The jump saw Russia overtake Australia to become China’s biggest supplier after Qatar. Australian LNG supplies to China fell by a third from 2024.China started importing shipments from Russa’s Arctic LNG 2 plant through its remote Beihai terminal in August after a protracted pause caused by the China–US trade spat and weak demand.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that the EU’s move would lead to higher prices for European consumers.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250120/russian-lng-supplies-to-china-surged-to-83-million-tons-in-2024---1121473506.html

russia

china

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's lng exports to china, russa’s arctic lng 2 plant, australian lng supplies to china, western sanctions