Russian LNG Supplies to China Surged to 8.3 Million Tons in 2024

The volume of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to China in 2024 increased by 3.3% compared to 2023, according to data published by the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China.

The volume of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to China in 2024 increased by 3.3% compared to 2023, according to data published by the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China.Total volume reached 8.3 million tons, statistics show. Imports in value decreased by 3.5%, to $4.99 billion. Russia is in third place among LNG suppliers to China. Overall, Russia became China's top crude supplier in 2024, according to Chinese customs. In the first 10 months of 2024, China imported 2.17 million b/d of Russian crude, up 2.2% year on year. By 2030, total gas supplies from Russia to China, both pipeline and tanker-shipped, are projected to reach 85 billion cubic meters per year. Сhina gets most of its Russian gas supplies via the Power of Siberia pipeline, set to reach its designed transportation capacity of 38 billion cubic meters in 2025.

