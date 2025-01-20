https://sputnikglobe.com/20250120/russian-lng-supplies-to-china-surged-to-83-million-tons-in-2024---1121473506.html
Russian LNG Supplies to China Surged to 8.3 Million Tons in 2024
The volume of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to China in 2024 increased by 3.3% compared to 2023, according to data published by the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China.
Russian LNG Supplies to China Surged to 8.3 Million Tons in 2024
Russia and China are systematically increasing natural gas supplies via the Power of Siberia pipeline, as well as are designing a gas pipeline for the Far East route and working out the conditions for exporting gas through Mongolia, the Russian government stated last year.
The volume of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to China
in 2024 increased by 3.3%
compared to 2023, according to data published by the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China.
Total volume reached 8.3 million tons, statistics show. Imports in value decreased by 3.5%, to $4.99 billion.
Russia is in third place among LNG suppliers to China. Overall, Russia became China's top crude supplier in 2024, according to Chinese customs. In the first 10 months of 2024, China imported 2.17 million b/d of Russian crude, up 2.2% year on year.
By 2030, total gas supplies from Russia to China
, both pipeline and tanker-shipped, are projected to reach 85 billion cubic meters per year.
Сhina gets most of its Russian gas supplies
via the Power of Siberia pipeline, set to reach its designed transportation capacity of 38 billion cubic meters in 2025.
