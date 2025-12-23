International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251223/freeloading-no-more-france-dials-back-ukrainian-migrant-handouts-1123348309.html
Freeloading No More? France Dials Back Ukrainian Migrant Handouts
Freeloading No More? France Dials Back Ukrainian Migrant Handouts
Sputnik International
Ukrainian refugees in France are receiving increasingly less state support, particularly in housing programs, according to a report by Franceinfo.
2025-12-23T06:16+0000
2025-12-23T06:16+0000
world
europe
ukraine
michel barnier
nice
france
immigration and integration bureau (ofii)
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian migrants
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0f/1123298872_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cc421f8f8669d7f95295142f80f9b267.jpg
The temporary protection status for Ukrainian migrants “no longer provides the same benefits as it did at the start of the conflict in 2022, when they could access temporary protection with rights to social programs, financial aid, employment, and education," per the report.Only 4,000 places have been allocated to them, compared to 9,000 in 2024, states a cited government circular from last year, signed by then-Prime Minister Michel Barnier. State support for Ukrainian refugees will gradually be made less burdensome for the government, according to the internal document. Between 100 and 150 Ukrainians arrive in the country each month, many settling in areas like Nice in the south. Due to the cuts in assistance, refugees in the Alpes-Maritimes department (which includes Nice) reportedly no longer receive any support for French language courses or other integration projects. According to the latest data from the French Office for Immigration and Integration (OFII), just over 35,000 Ukrainians in France are currently benefiting from temporary protection.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/no-more-protection-eu-eyes-clampdown-on-ukrainian-refugees-1122130724.html
ukraine
nice
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0f/1123298872_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d878086c9329879771743b196d441b9a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian refugees in france, ukrainian refugees in france are receiving increasingly less state support
ukrainian refugees in france, ukrainian refugees in france are receiving increasingly less state support

Freeloading No More? France Dials Back Ukrainian Migrant Handouts

06:16 GMT 23.12.2025
© AP Photo / Evgeniy MaloletkaUkraine's Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to journalists during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kiev, Ukraine, Thursday Oct. 3, 2024.
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to journalists during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kiev, Ukraine, Thursday Oct. 3, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2025
© AP Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka
Subscribe
Ukrainian refugees in France are receiving increasingly less state support, particularly in housing programs, according to a report by Franceinfo.
The temporary protection status for Ukrainian migrants “no longer provides the same benefits as it did at the start of the conflict in 2022, when they could access temporary protection with rights to social programs, financial aid, employment, and education," per the report.
Only 4,000 places have been allocated to them, compared to 9,000 in 2024, states a cited government circular from last year, signed by then-Prime Minister Michel Barnier.
State support for Ukrainian refugees will gradually be made less burdensome for the government, according to the internal document.
Between 100 and 150 Ukrainians arrive in the country each month, many settling in areas like Nice in the south.
Due to the cuts in assistance, refugees in the Alpes-Maritimes department (which includes Nice) reportedly no longer receive any support for French language courses or other integration projects.
According to the latest data from the French Office for Immigration and Integration (OFII), just over 35,000 Ukrainians in France are currently benefiting from temporary protection.
Ukrainian refugees wait on a platform upon arrival from Lvov at a railway station in Przemysl, the border control between Ukraine and Poland - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2025
World
No More Protection? EU Eyes Clampdown on Ukrainian Refugees
26 May, 09:10 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала