International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250125/us-suspends-migrant-programs-including-ukraine-initiative-1121490756.html
US Suspends Migrant Programs, Including Ukraine Initiative
US Suspends Migrant Programs, Including Ukraine Initiative
Sputnik International
The United States Department of Homeland Security has ordered to suspend a number of programs that allowed migrants, including from Ukraine, to enter and temporarily reside in the US, the New York Times reported, citing a directive from a senior official of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.
2025-01-25T11:42+0000
2025-01-25T11:42+0000
americas
us
donald trump
joe biden
ukraine
cuba
haiti
us citizenship and immigration services
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1e/1116480847_0:103:3276:1946_1920x0_80_0_0_21678cd7d1328b18665343d19840fb06.jpg
The directive calls for an immediate pause to final decisions on applications related to the programs amid a review by the new US administration that could order their termination, the New York Times said. The decision affects a number of initiatives, under which immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela and other countries, including Ukraine, could enter the US, the New York Times reported, adding that, according to administration officials, US President Donald Trump have found these programs initially unlawful. In April 2022, former US President Joe Biden introduced the Uniting for Ukraine program, which allowed Ukrainian refugees to live and work in the United States for two years from the date of entry, provided they have a sponsor. More than 150,000 Ukrainians had entered the US under the program as of September 2023, the New York Times reported, citing government data. Trump officially took office as the 47th president of the United States on Monday during the inauguration ceremony at the Capitol.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241125/migrants-in-us-preparing-for-mass-deportation-promised-by-trump---reports-1120993608.html
americas
ukraine
cuba
haiti
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1e/1116480847_273:0:3004:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f30dc02c2763091f726dcc0123b8f831.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
united states department of homeland security, migrants, including from ukraine, ukraine initiative
united states department of homeland security, migrants, including from ukraine, ukraine initiative

US Suspends Migrant Programs, Including Ukraine Initiative

11:42 GMT 25.01.2025
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDSA member of the Texas National Guard looks on as he monitors the Rio Grande river for migrants at the US-Mexico border in Eagle Pass, Texas on September 23, 2023
A member of the Texas National Guard looks on as he monitors the Rio Grande river for migrants at the US-Mexico border in Eagle Pass, Texas on September 23, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2025
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States Department of Homeland Security has ordered to suspend a number of programs that allowed migrants, including from Ukraine, to enter and temporarily reside in the US, the New York Times reported, citing a directive from a senior official of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.
The directive calls for an immediate pause to final decisions on applications related to the programs amid a review by the new US administration that could order their termination, the New York Times said.
The decision affects a number of initiatives, under which immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela and other countries, including Ukraine, could enter the US, the New York Times reported, adding that, according to administration officials, US President Donald Trump have found these programs initially unlawful.
In April 2022, former US President Joe Biden introduced the Uniting for Ukraine program, which allowed Ukrainian refugees to live and work in the United States for two years from the date of entry, provided they have a sponsor. More than 150,000 Ukrainians had entered the US under the program as of September 2023, the New York Times reported, citing government data.
Migrants line up at the U.S. border wall after being detained by U.S. immigration authorities, seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2024
Americas
Migrants in US Preparing for Mass Deportation Promised by Trump - Reports
25 November 2024, 05:05 GMT
Trump officially took office as the 47th president of the United States on Monday during the inauguration ceremony at the Capitol.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала