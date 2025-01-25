https://sputnikglobe.com/20250125/us-suspends-migrant-programs-including-ukraine-initiative-1121490756.html

US Suspends Migrant Programs, Including Ukraine Initiative

The United States Department of Homeland Security has ordered to suspend a number of programs that allowed migrants, including from Ukraine, to enter and temporarily reside in the US, the New York Times reported, citing a directive from a senior official of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The directive calls for an immediate pause to final decisions on applications related to the programs amid a review by the new US administration that could order their termination, the New York Times said. The decision affects a number of initiatives, under which immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela and other countries, including Ukraine, could enter the US, the New York Times reported, adding that, according to administration officials, US President Donald Trump have found these programs initially unlawful. In April 2022, former US President Joe Biden introduced the Uniting for Ukraine program, which allowed Ukrainian refugees to live and work in the United States for two years from the date of entry, provided they have a sponsor. More than 150,000 Ukrainians had entered the US under the program as of September 2023, the New York Times reported, citing government data. Trump officially took office as the 47th president of the United States on Monday during the inauguration ceremony at the Capitol.

