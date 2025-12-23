Rosatom Ready for International Cooperation on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
14:48 GMT 23.12.2025 (Updated: 14:58 GMT 23.12.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Rosatom is ready for international cooperation on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), but within the framework of the law and the unconditional provision of plant safety, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Tuesday.
"Within the framework of the law and unconditional ensuring of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant's safety, and within the framework of supporting its highly professional team, we are ready for international discussions and international cooperation," Rosatom CEO told journalists.
Other statements:
Only the operating organization can manage the ZNPP
The commercial aspect of the ZNPP operation may be the subject of international negotiations
Russia, as owner of the ZNPP, will decide where power from the plant will be used, and resumption of operations will begin based on the military-political situation
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director Rafael Grossi conveys Russia's views on the situation at the ZNPP and the city of Energodar to the leadership of other countries and international organizations