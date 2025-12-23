Only the operating organization can manage the ZNPP Only the operating organization can manage the ZNPP

The commercial aspect of the ZNPP operation may be the subject of international negotiations The commercial aspect of the ZNPP operation may be the subject of international negotiations

Russia, as owner of the ZNPP, will decide where power from the plant will be used, and resumption of operations will begin based on the military-political situation Russia, as owner of the ZNPP, will decide where power from the plant will be used, and resumption of operations will begin based on the military-political situation