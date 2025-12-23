International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251223/rosatom-ready-for-international-cooperation-on-znpp-but-within-law-and-assurance-of-plants-safety--1123351772.html
Rosatom Ready for International Cooperation on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
Rosatom Ready for International Cooperation on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
Sputnik International
Rosatom is ready for international cooperation on the plant, but within the framework of the law and the unconditional provision of plant safety, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Tuesday.
2025-12-23T14:48+0000
2025-12-23T14:58+0000
alexei likhachev
russia
zaporozhye
rosatom
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/16/1119067463_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b75c93d033193c14d9cfe56cadf59976.jpg
Other statements:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251220/ukrainian-attacks-on-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-could-lead-to-accident---director-1123335829.html
russia
zaporozhye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/16/1119067463_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_25f1e095b976e388d1c9600d67477d30.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
rosatom, znpp, iaea
rosatom, znpp, iaea

Rosatom Ready for International Cooperation on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant

14:48 GMT 23.12.2025 (Updated: 14:58 GMT 23.12.2025)
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankStele of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in Energodar.
Stele of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in Energodar. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2025
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Rosatom is ready for international cooperation on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), but within the framework of the law and the unconditional provision of plant safety, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Tuesday.

"Within the framework of the law and unconditional ensuring of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant's safety, and within the framework of supporting its highly professional team, we are ready for international discussions and international cooperation," Rosatom CEO told journalists.

Other statements:
Only the operating organization can manage the ZNPP
The commercial aspect of the ZNPP operation may be the subject of international negotiations
Russia, as owner of the ZNPP, will decide where power from the plant will be used, and resumption of operations will begin based on the military-political situation
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director Rafael Grossi conveys Russia's views on the situation at the ZNPP and the city of Energodar to the leadership of other countries and international organizations
View of the power units of the Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2025
World
Ukrainian Attacks on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Could Lead to Accident - Director
20 December, 09:25 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала