Ukrainian Attacks on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Could Lead to Accident - Director

Under the worst-case scenario, shelling of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant by the Ukrainian armed forces could lead to consequences comparable to the Chernobyl and Fukushima tragedies, power plant Director Yury Chernichuk told Sputnik.

Yevgeniya Yashina, communications director at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, told Sputnik in November that Ukraine had not reduced the intensity of shelling in the area around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, with shelling continuing almost daily. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is located on the left bank of the Dnieper near the city of Energodar. This is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity - the station has six power units with a capacity of 1 gigawatt each. In October 2022, the nuclear power plant came into Russia's possession.

