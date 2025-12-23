International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Liberate Andreevka Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Russian Forces Liberate Andreevka Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Andreevka in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
09:55 GMT 23.12.2025 (Updated: 10:01 GMT 23.12.2025)
A Russian serviceman near Krasnoarmeysk
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Andreevka in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The units of the Vostok battlegroup continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Andreevka, Dnepropetrovsk region," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Vostok battlegroup has also eliminated over 320 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Ukraine has lost up to 215 military personnel in battles with Russia's Yug battlegroup
Sever battlegroup has liberated the settlement of Prilipka in the Kharkov region
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated over 470 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day
At the same time, Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated over 200 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day
In response to Ukrainian terrorist attacks on civilian targets in Russia, Russian forces launched a massive strike, including with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, targeting Ukrainian defense industry enterprises and fuel and energy sector facilities that support them
