"The units of the Vostok battlegroup continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Andreevka, Dnepropetrovsk region," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Vostok battlegroup has also eliminated over 320 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Ukraine has lost up to 215 military personnel in battles with Russia's Yug battlegroup
Sever battlegroup has liberated the settlement of Prilipka in the Kharkov region
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated over 470 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day
At the same time, Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated over 200 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day
In response to Ukrainian terrorist attacks on civilian targets in Russia, Russian forces launched a massive strike, including with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, targeting Ukrainian defense industry enterprises and fuel and energy sector facilities that support them