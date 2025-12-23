https://sputnikglobe.com/20251223/zelensky-says-some-us-security-guarantees-to-ukraine-will-not-be-made-public-1123347361.html

Zelensky Says Some US Security Guarantees to Ukraine Will Not Be Made Public

Zelensky Says Some US Security Guarantees to Ukraine Will Not Be Made Public

Sputnik International

Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the United States will provide security guarantees to Ukraine, although some of them will not be made public.

2025-12-23T03:17+0000

2025-12-23T03:17+0000

2025-12-23T04:27+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

russia

european union (eu)

security guarantees

nato

us-ukraine relations

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120317702_0:0:2993:1685_1920x0_80_0_0_5d12ddcf980e19b5c1c701819a904a9b.jpg

"There are security guarantees between us, the Europeans, and the US – a framework agreement. There is a separate document between us and the US – bilateral security guarantees. These, as we see it, should be considered by the US Congress, with some classified details and additions," Zelensky said during a press conference on Monday. Last week, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the European Union and the US had agreed to provide security guarantees for Ukraine, similar to NATO's Article 5. At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow and Washington had reached an understanding that Ukraine must return to the non-aligned, neutral, and non-nuclear foundations of its statehood. Since mid-November, the US has been promoting a new peace plan for Ukraine. On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and US president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, at the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine. The Kremlin stated that Russia remained open to negotiations and committed to the Anchorage discussions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/russia-will-not-compromise-on-deployment-of-nato-troops-in-ukraine---foreign-ministry-1123324698.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us security guarantees to ukraine, ukraine security guarantees, us-ukraine talks, us-ukraine relations, ukraine-us talks, us troops in ukraine