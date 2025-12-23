https://sputnikglobe.com/20251223/trump-says-us-intends-to-commission-up-to-25-units-of-newly-unveiled-battleships-1123347669.html
He noted that the newly announced battleship class would carry nuclear arms.He added that the battleships are going to be armed "at the highest level" in terms of guns and missiles."We envision that these two ships, we're talking about 10, but we're going to start with 2. And we're going to quickly morph into 10. And ultimately, we think it's going to be anywhere from 20 to 25 of these," Trump said from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.It would take around two and a half years to build newly announced battleships, according to Trump.In addition to the newly announced battleships, a new class of aircraft carrier is being designed for the US Navy."We've been building aircraft carriers. We're going to be upping that also … We have the Ford class. We're going to be upping that to a different class of aircraft carrier," Trump said from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.The United States is going to build from 12 to 15 new submarines and is currently building three large aircraft carriers.
Trump Says US Intends to Commission Up to 25 Units of Newly Unveiled Battleships
03:39 GMT 23.12.2025 (Updated: 04:42 GMT 23.12.2025)
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that his government intends to commissions the construction of up to 25 units of the newly announced "Trump class" battleship.
He noted that the newly announced battleship class would carry nuclear arms.
"We have lasers where you aim the laser at a target, it just wipes it out. They'll be the most sophisticated lasers in the world, and the most sophisticated laser in the world will be on the battleships that we're building. They'll also carry nuclear arms," Trump stated from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.
He added that the battleships are going to be armed "at the highest level" in terms of guns and missiles.
"We envision that these two ships, we're talking about 10, but we're going to start with 2. And we're going to quickly morph into 10. And ultimately, we think it's going to be anywhere from 20 to 25 of these," Trump said from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.
It would take around two and a half years to build newly announced battleships, according to Trump.
In addition to the newly announced battleships, a new class of aircraft carrier is being designed for the US Navy.
"We've been building aircraft carriers. We're going to be upping that also … We have the Ford class. We're going to be upping that to a different class of aircraft carrier," Trump said from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.
The United States is going to build from 12 to 15 new submarines and is currently building three large aircraft carriers.