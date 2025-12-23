https://sputnikglobe.com/20251223/trump-says-us-intends-to-commission-up-to-25-units-of-newly-unveiled-battleships-1123347669.html

Trump Says US Intends to Commission Up to 25 Units of Newly Unveiled Battleships

Trump Says US Intends to Commission Up to 25 Units of Newly Unveiled Battleships

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that his government intends to commissions the construction of up to 25 units of the newly announced "Trump class" battleship.

2025-12-23T03:39+0000

2025-12-23T03:39+0000

2025-12-23T04:42+0000

military

us

donald trump

us navy

submarine

aircraft carriers

battleship

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/17/1123347509_0:0:1741:980_1920x0_80_0_0_c519650e50f7a91893c33ea762858af6.jpg

He noted that the newly announced battleship class would carry nuclear arms.He added that the battleships are going to be armed "at the highest level" in terms of guns and missiles."We envision that these two ships, we're talking about 10, but we're going to start with 2. And we're going to quickly morph into 10. And ultimately, we think it's going to be anywhere from 20 to 25 of these," Trump said from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.It would take around two and a half years to build newly announced battleships, according to Trump.In addition to the newly announced battleships, a new class of aircraft carrier is being designed for the US Navy."We've been building aircraft carriers. We're going to be upping that also … We have the Ford class. We're going to be upping that to a different class of aircraft carrier," Trump said from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.The United States is going to build from 12 to 15 new submarines and is currently building three large aircraft carriers.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251113/chinas-govt-counts-on-3-aircraft-carriers-to-strengthen-defense-of-national-sovereignty-1123107820.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump class battleship, us new battleship, trump announces new battleship, us new submarines, us nuclear-capable ships, trump ship with laser