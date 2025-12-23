International
US Launches Another Strike in Pacific Ocean Targeting Drug Trafficking Vessel
US Launches Another Strike in Pacific Ocean Targeting Drug Trafficking Vessel
The United States launched a new strike against a vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean as part of an operation to combat drug trafficking, killing one person, US Southern Command said.
"On Dec. 22, at the direction of US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a low-profile vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations in international waters. Intelligence confirmed the low-profile vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," the command said on X on Monday.One "male narco-terrorist" was killed as a result of the operation, the command added.
05:54 GMT 23.12.2025 (Updated: 06:53 GMT 23.12.2025)
The United States launched a new strike against a vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean as part of an operation to combat drug trafficking, killing one person, US Southern Command said.
"On Dec. 22, at the direction of US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a low-profile vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations in international waters. Intelligence confirmed the low-profile vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," the command said on X on Monday.
One "male narco-terrorist" was killed as a result of the operation, the command added.
