Vucic Announces Extension of Contract for Gas Supplies From Russia Until March 31

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Tuesday the extension of the contract for gas supplies from Russia until March 31.

2025-12-23T13:19+0000

2025-12-23T13:19+0000

2025-12-23T13:39+0000

"We have an agreement to extend the gas supply for another three months, until March 31, so that people can sleep peacefully. Serbia will have enough electricity and enough gas in the coming winter," Vucic told reporters.According to the data of the government of Serbia, the country uses 2.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year and will require 3 billion in the future. Apart from getting Russian gas via the Turkish Stream pipeline, Serbia also imports it from Azerbaijan as part of the energy sources diversification. The current contract for Russian gas supplies covers over 80% of the country’s needs.The Council of the European Union earlier approved a phased ban on imports of natural gas from Russia, starting from January 1, 2026, based on a proposal from the European Commission. This plan retains a transitional period for existing contracts until January 1, 2028.

