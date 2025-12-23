https://sputnikglobe.com/20251223/west-takes-all-attempts-to-politicize-unescos-work---lavrov-1123349395.html

Lavrov Blasts West for Deliberately Politicizing UNESCO

Lavrov Blasts West for Deliberately Politicizing UNESCO

Sputnik International

In recent years, the West has done everything possible to politicize UNESCO's work and put Ukraine high on its agenda, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

2025-12-23T09:43+0000

2025-12-23T09:43+0000

2025-12-23T12:51+0000

The anti-Russian decisions made by UNESCO's Executive Board regarding Crimea and Ukraine serve as a clear display of the organization's double standards, the top diplomat noted.Lavrov affirmed Russia's intent to participate in the next UNESCO Executive Board elections, clarifying that its absence from the current cycle was a direct consequence of Western conduct.Russia welcomes the approach of UNESCO's new Director-General Khaled El-Enany, Lavrov said.Russia anticipates that the new UNESCO head will rectify the shortcomings of the previous administration, the foreign minister stated.The United States still has not paid its multi-million dollar debt to UNESCO after withdrawing from the organization, Russian Foreign Minister also said.The UNESCO World Heritage Committee has added Paleolithic art located in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic to its World Heritage List at Moscow's request, Lavrov said.Now, the UNESCO World Heritage List includes 34 sites located in Russia, Lavrov added.

