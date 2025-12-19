https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/russia-will-not-compromise-on-deployment-of-nato-troops-in-ukraine---foreign-ministry-1123324698.html
Russia Will Not Compromise on Deployment of NATO Troops in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry
07:35 GMT 19.12.2025 (Updated: 08:34 GMT 19.12.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will not compromise on the deployment of NATO troops, strike weapons in Ukraine or Ukraine's NATO membership, this is absolutely unacceptable, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with Sputnik.
"Ukraine's membership in the North Atlantic bloc, as well as the deployment of NATO military contingents and strike weapons on its territory, are absolutely unacceptable for us. We have spoken about this many times and explained our position, it is well known," Grushko said when asked which NATO-related issues
in the Ukrainian settlement Moscow is unwilling to compromise on.
Russia Ready for Legally Binding Security Guarantees on Reciprocal Basis
Russia is only prepared to formalize legally binding guarantees with NATO countries on a reciprocal basis, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.
"Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed that we have never had, and do not have, any aggressive plans against NATO countries. And we are prepared to formalize legally binding security guarantees, but only on a reciprocal basis, of course," Grushko said.
New US Security Strategy Should Influence Endless NATO Expansion
Russia believes that the new US national security strategy should influence the endless process of NATO expansion, Grushko said.
On December 5, the White House published the new security strategy, which requires Europe to take responsibility for its own defense, among other things.
"The NATO leadership refers to the Washington treaty, which sets out the bloc's 'open door' policy, on the issue of enlargement. They say that any other European state can become a NATO member. At the same time, it should be remembered that in NATO all decisions are made by consensus, taking into account the different opinion of even one member country. And even more so as weighty as the opinion of the United States. Therefore, Washington's new strategic vision should certainly influence the 'endless' process of expanding the alliance," Grushko said.
Moscow Says Sees No Signs NATO Ready to Review Its Confrontational Course Towards Russia
Russia now sees no signs that NATO is ready to reconsider its confrontational course towards Moscow, Grushko said.
"We currently see no signs that NATO intends to reconsider its confrontational course towards Russia and begin a dialogue on regional security issues based on respect and consideration of mutual interests, as well as the principle of equal and indivisible security. If NATO is ready to take such a step, then they know where to find us," Grushko said.
Russia's Response to Schengen Visa Restrictions Not to Affect Ordinary Europeans
Russia will not respond to Brussels' new restrictions on issuing multiple-entry Schengen visas to Russians in kind, Alexander Grushko said.
"Our response to the restrictions on issuing multiple-entry Schengen visas to Russian citizens will follow, but it will be calibrated and not necessarily tit for tat. We do not believe it is appropriate to take any... discriminatory punitive measures against ordinary Europeans for the hostile actions of specific political figures," Grushko said.