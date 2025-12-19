https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/russia-will-not-compromise-on-deployment-of-nato-troops-in-ukraine---foreign-ministry-1123324698.html

Russia Will Not Compromise on Deployment of NATO Troops in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Russia Will Not Compromise on Deployment of NATO Troops in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Russia will not compromise on the deployment of NATO troops, strike weapons in Ukraine or Ukraine's NATO membership, this is absolutely unacceptable, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with Sputnik.

2025-12-19T07:35+0000

2025-12-19T07:35+0000

2025-12-19T08:34+0000

world

ukraine

alexander grushko

russia

nato

moscow

troops

nato military presence

nato expansion

white house

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/16/1112783206_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f18f5b6dcec3d8cd0440d84362b27dc7.jpg

"Ukraine's membership in the North Atlantic bloc, as well as the deployment of NATO military contingents and strike weapons on its territory, are absolutely unacceptable for us. We have spoken about this many times and explained our position, it is well known," Grushko said when asked which NATO-related issues in the Ukrainian settlement Moscow is unwilling to compromise on.Russia Ready for Legally Binding Security Guarantees on Reciprocal BasisRussia is only prepared to formalize legally binding guarantees with NATO countries on a reciprocal basis, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.New US Security Strategy Should Influence Endless NATO ExpansionRussia believes that the new US national security strategy should influence the endless process of NATO expansion, Grushko said.On December 5, the White House published the new security strategy, which requires Europe to take responsibility for its own defense, among other things."The NATO leadership refers to the Washington treaty, which sets out the bloc's 'open door' policy, on the issue of enlargement. They say that any other European state can become a NATO member. At the same time, it should be remembered that in NATO all decisions are made by consensus, taking into account the different opinion of even one member country. And even more so as weighty as the opinion of the United States. Therefore, Washington's new strategic vision should certainly influence the 'endless' process of expanding the alliance," Grushko said.Moscow Says Sees No Signs NATO Ready to Review Its Confrontational Course Towards RussiaRussia now sees no signs that NATO is ready to reconsider its confrontational course towards Moscow, Grushko said.Russia's Response to Schengen Visa Restrictions Not to Affect Ordinary EuropeansRussia will not respond to Brussels' new restrictions on issuing multiple-entry Schengen visas to Russians in kind, Alexander Grushko said."Our response to the restrictions on issuing multiple-entry Schengen visas to Russian citizens will follow, but it will be calibrated and not necessarily tit for tat. We do not believe it is appropriate to take any... discriminatory punitive measures against ordinary Europeans for the hostile actions of specific political figures," Grushko said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251215/nato-was-never-an-option-for-ukraine-military-expert-1123299790.html

ukraine

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato troops, nato troops in ukraine, ukraine or ukraine's nato membership, russia will not compromise