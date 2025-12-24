https://sputnikglobe.com/20251224/china-calls-on-us-to-halt-escalatory-actions-against-venezuela---un-envoy-1123352915.html
China Calls on US to Halt Escalatory Actions Against Venezuela - UN Envoy
Sputnik International
China has urged the United States to heed the call of the international community and cease its escalatory actions toward Venezuela, Chinese Deputy Ambassador to the UN Sun Lei said on Tuesday.
2025-12-24T04:41+0000
“We call on the United States to heed the just call of the international community, immediately halt relevant actions and avoid further escalation of tensions,” the diplomat said during the UN Security Council meeting on Venezuela. Beijing also urges Washington to uphold the navigational safety of regional countries, respect their rights under international law, and conduct normal law enforcement activities, he added. Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump threatened Venezuela with an unprecedented shock, demanding that Caracas return what he described as "stolen" US oil, land, and other assets. These statements were made alongside promises to soon commence strikes against drug traffickers on land as part of Washington's broader anti-narcotics campaign in the region.
03:41 GMT 24.12.2025 (Updated: 04:41 GMT 24.12.2025)
“We call on the United States to heed the just call of the international community, immediately halt relevant actions and avoid further escalation of tensions,” the diplomat said during the UN Security Council meeting on Venezuela.
Beijing also urges Washington to uphold the navigational safety of regional countries, respect their rights under international law, and conduct normal law enforcement activities, he added.
Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump threatened Venezuela with an unprecedented shock, demanding that Caracas return what he described as "stolen" US oil, land, and other assets. These statements were made alongside promises to soon commence strikes against drug traffickers on land as part of Washington's broader anti-narcotics campaign in the region.