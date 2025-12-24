International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251224/china-pushes-digital-yuan-into-asean-countries-to-chip-away-at-dollar-rule----1123360159.html
China Pushes Digital Yuan Into ASEAN Countries to Chip Away at Dollar Rule
China Pushes Digital Yuan Into ASEAN Countries to Chip Away at Dollar Rule
Sputnik International
China is expanding its digital yuan, or e-CNY, into ASEAN trade routes.
2025-12-24T16:00+0000
2025-12-24T16:00+0000
economy
china
people's bank of china (pboc)
yuan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/18/1123359999_0:80:3072:1808_1920x0_80_0_0_d40e5c4b7225841b973f8c4ad9c9ceca.jpg
Recent People’s Bank of China (PBOC) pledges include cross-border pilots with Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, all tied to the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor. This builds on 2020 pilots, currently accelerating amid US trade tensions.Key expansion facts Strategic impact China’s yuan is locking in a bigger, permanent role in global trade – a trend that feeds into the inexorable push to ditch the dominance of the increasingly weaponized US dollar.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251203/russias-first-yuan-denominated-bond-highlights-growing-global-use-of-the-rmb-1123221457.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/18/1123359999_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e1a43ec9ec51186600303906e3326d0a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, yuan, dollar
china, yuan, dollar

China Pushes Digital Yuan Into ASEAN Countries to Chip Away at Dollar Rule

16:00 GMT 24.12.2025
© Sputnik / Nina ZotinaChinese yuan coins and banknotes
Chinese yuan coins and banknotes - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2025
© Sputnik / Nina Zotina
Subscribe
China is expanding its digital yuan, or e-CNY, into ASEAN trade routes.
Recent People’s Bank of China (PBOC) pledges include cross-border pilots with Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, all tied to the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor.
This builds on 2020 pilots, currently accelerating amid US trade tensions.
Key expansion facts
Renminbi (RMB, or yuan) settlements with ASEAN countries surged, hitting 28% of bilateral trade worth $597 billion in early 2025 (Standard Chartered Bank analysis/October)
Singapore is a key offshore RMB hub and fintech center for Chinese firms (including blockchain companies like Wanxiang)
Singapore's RMB deposits rose to around 224–276 billion RMB (~$31–38 billion USD/2023–2024)
PBOC launched a Shanghai-based digital yuan center in September 2025 to integrate e-CNY with global/cross-border systems, facilitate payments, blockchain services, and digital assets
Regional comprehensive economic partnerships (RCEP) have boosted regional supply chain integration and trade, contributing to increased RMB settlement in ASEAN countries
Strategic impact
By 2030, RMB is expected to be the world’s #3 currency, with 5–10% of global FX reserves (up from ~3%) (Morgan Stanley)
Share of global payments and trade finance could double to 8–10% on SWIFT, making RMB billing standard in Asia and China-linked trade
The digital yuan boosts momentum: e-CNY and mBridge could cut costs and speed up cross-border payments
China’s yuan is locking in a bigger, permanent role in global trade – a trend that feeds into the inexorable push to ditch the dominance of the increasingly weaponized US dollar.
Chinese yuan banknotes. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2025
Economy
Russia’s First Yuan-Denominated Bond Highlights Growing Global Use of the RMB
3 December, 16:06 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала