https://sputnikglobe.com/20251224/china-pushes-digital-yuan-into-asean-countries-to-chip-away-at-dollar-rule----1123360159.html

China Pushes Digital Yuan Into ASEAN Countries to Chip Away at Dollar Rule

China Pushes Digital Yuan Into ASEAN Countries to Chip Away at Dollar Rule

Sputnik International

China is expanding its digital yuan, or e-CNY, into ASEAN trade routes.

2025-12-24T16:00+0000

2025-12-24T16:00+0000

2025-12-24T16:00+0000

economy

china

people's bank of china (pboc)

yuan

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/18/1123359999_0:80:3072:1808_1920x0_80_0_0_d40e5c4b7225841b973f8c4ad9c9ceca.jpg

Recent People’s Bank of China (PBOC) pledges include cross-border pilots with Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, all tied to the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor. This builds on 2020 pilots, currently accelerating amid US trade tensions.Key expansion facts Strategic impact China’s yuan is locking in a bigger, permanent role in global trade – a trend that feeds into the inexorable push to ditch the dominance of the increasingly weaponized US dollar.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251203/russias-first-yuan-denominated-bond-highlights-growing-global-use-of-the-rmb-1123221457.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, yuan, dollar