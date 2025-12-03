https://sputnikglobe.com/20251203/russias-first-yuan-denominated-bond-highlights-growing-global-use-of-the-rmb-1123221457.html

Russia’s First Yuan-Denominated Bond Highlights Growing Global Use of the RMB

The Russian Finance Ministry announced that it will issue government bonds denominated in RMB for the first time; subscription registration begins on December 2.

Previously, countries such as the UK and Indonesia had issued offshore yuan sovereign bonds - but this is the first time Moscow will do so. Yet this perfectly ordinary financing operation has been forced into a "geopolitical confrontation" narrative in certain Western public opinions, being cast as another step by China "to compete for global influence" or "to challenge the dollar system." Such a simplification of the yuan's internationalization process - equating it with an "order‑challenging" move - essentially treats dollar hegemony as sacrosanct.Internationalization of the yuan is driven by market logic, the reshaping of global trade patterns, and rational choices by many countries. It is not a unilateral push by China, but a result of real demand and a logical outcome of deepening multilateral cooperation under economic globalization. China has, for years, remained the world's largest trading nation in goods, trading with over 200 countries and regions. Its Belt and Road Initiative has promoted cross-border investment and capacity cooperation. When Chinese companies build overseas railways, export new energy equipment, or engage in cross-border ecommerce, using the yuan for settlement not only helps avoid exchange rate risk - it also improves transaction efficiency.Moscow's decision to issue a yuan-denominated sovereign bond is an example of the yuan's growing popularity in global markets. As of the fourth quarter of 2024, the total amount of RMB assets in global foreign‑exchange reserves stood at roughly $247 billion. More than 80 countries and regions' central banks or monetary authorities have included the yuan in their foreign‑exchange reserves. From Hungary to the UAE, from Indonesia to now Russia, an increasing number of countries are choosing to issue bonds denominated in yuan. Meanwhile, the scale of "Panda bonds" issued by foreign institutions in China continues to expand. The yuan was the second most used global currency in trade finance markets in October, its settlement volume accounting for 8.5 percent of total transactions. And according to reporting by Bloomberg, "the broader momentum of yuan borrowings by foreign entities continues to look strong, with Kazakhstan's state-owned oil producer issuing its debut dim sum bond and Kenya eying a deal to convert its dollar debt for Chinese currency loans. Slovenia and Pakistan also have announced intentions to borrow in yuan.Overseas demand for RMB represents a genuine vote of market confidence backed by real capital. Behind these actions lies a sober economic calculation. In recent years, the US has repeatedly wielded financial sanctions, turning global public financial infrastructure such as the SWIFT clearing system and dollar settlement channels into tools for pressuring other countries. At a time when major developed economies face sharp interest-rate fluctuations and mounting debt risks, yuan assets have demonstrated relatively stable returns and lower volatility. For investors, allocating yuan assets is not about endorsing any ideology, but about optimizing portfolios, diversifying risks, and preserving and growing value. This is the most straightforward market logic, and the most compelling proof of reality.A currency's international status is never the result of self-proclamation. It is, however, the product of long-term accumulation of economic strength, institutional credibility, and market acceptance. The British pound rose with the Industrial Revolution and global trade expansion, while the US dollar's dominance was built on postwar economic reconstruction and institutional design. Today, the global monetary system is undergoing profound structural changes, as the global financial ecosystem gradually evolves from "the dollar's dominance" to a "multi-center" framework. The steady advance of the yuan rests on the resilience of China's economy, the appeal of its vast market, and its ongoing financial opening-up. In a more complex world, having an additional stable currency option is itself a stabilizing force in the international system, not a disruptive one.Of course, the yuan internationalization remains a work in progress. China's own approach to yuan internationalization has long been calm and prudent. It has repeatedly emphasized that the process will remain market-driven and based on the independent decision-making of market participants. China does not seek currency hegemony. What it promotes is the facilitation of yuan's use in trade, investment, and financial cooperation. The internationalization of the yuan has always been a natural outgrowth of China's economic development and its opening-up, which is a path fundamentally different from those countries that rely on military alliances or political pressure to sustain their currency status. The yuan is gaining favor because it is a practical choice, not part of a confrontation. The world does not need more conflict, but it certainly needs more options.This article originally appeared on the Global Times website

