International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251224/eu-becomes-its-own-worst-enemy-viktor-orban-1123358541.html
EU Becomes Its Own Worst Enemy – Viktor Orban
EU Becomes Its Own Worst Enemy – Viktor Orban
Sputnik International
The decline of the European Union, rather than the Ukrainian conflict, is what really threatens to plunge Europe into war, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban told the Magyar Nemzet newspaper.
2025-12-24T11:30+0000
2025-12-24T11:30+0000
world
western europe
ukraine
european union (eu)
viktor orban
war
escalation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/06/1121750077_0:0:3218:1810_1920x0_80_0_0_b382a22709c30e274cd97336de55910c.jpg
The real reason of the existing risk of escalation, Orban argued, is the political, economic and social decline of Western Europe, whereas the Ukrainian conflict is more of a symptom of the current situation rather than its cause.According to him, the process that led to this state of affairs started during the 2000s and was exacerbated by Europe’s inadequate reaction to the ensuing financial crisis.Orban also noted that a war in Europe may break out soon, and that 2025 might have been the last peaceful year for the region.He pointed out that the decisions that were made at the EU summit in Brussels last week were aimed at prolonging the Ukrainian conflict and continuing Europe’s confrontation with Russia.Though there are powers in Europe that seek peace – like Hungary, for example – Orban warns that those European elites who seek war seem to be gaining an upper hand.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251223/eu-unity-shrivels-as-ukraine-funding-plan-using-stolen-russian-assets-goes-belly-up-1123349085.html
western europe
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/06/1121750077_220:0:2951:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_00096371689b409f16e71bfb48ece3a1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe russia escalation, europe war risk, eu war risk
europe russia escalation, europe war risk, eu war risk

EU Becomes Its Own Worst Enemy – Viktor Orban

11:30 GMT 24.12.2025
© AP Photo / Virginia MayoWorkers clean a panel with the EU logo during arrivals for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Friday, June 21, 2019.
Workers clean a panel with the EU logo during arrivals for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Friday, June 21, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2025
© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
Subscribe
The decline of the European Union, rather than the Ukrainian conflict, is what really threatens to plunge Europe into war, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban told the Magyar Nemzet newspaper.
The real reason of the existing risk of escalation, Orban argued, is the political, economic and social decline of Western Europe, whereas the Ukrainian conflict is more of a symptom of the current situation rather than its cause.
According to him, the process that led to this state of affairs started during the 2000s and was exacerbated by Europe’s inadequate reaction to the ensuing financial crisis.
Orban also noted that a war in Europe may break out soon, and that 2025 might have been the last peaceful year for the region.
He pointed out that the decisions that were made at the EU summit in Brussels last week were aimed at prolonging the Ukrainian conflict and continuing Europe’s confrontation with Russia.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends an EU-Gulf Cooperation Council roundtable meeting at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2025
World
EU Unity Shrivels as Ukraine Funding Plan Using Stolen Russian Assets Goes Belly-Up
Yesterday, 09:15 GMT
Though there are powers in Europe that seek peace – like Hungary, for example – Orban warns that those European elites who seek war seem to be gaining an upper hand.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала