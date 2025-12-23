https://sputnikglobe.com/20251223/eu-unity-shrivels-as-ukraine-funding-plan-using-stolen-russian-assets-goes-belly-up-1123349085.html

EU Unity Shrivels as Ukraine Funding Plan Using Stolen Russian Assets Goes Belly-Up

By failing to tap Russia’s illegally frozen assets for the much-hyped “reparations loan” for Ukraine, the EU has left the Zelensky regime staring at a funding cliff, European reports lament.

Belgium, where most of the roughly US$233 billion in frozen Russian assets are held, baulked at the mulled cash grab’s enormous legal risks. Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic opted out of the scheme altogether, and more are likely to follow suit, European media reports worry. France’s Emmanuel Macron and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni refused to fully back the zeal of Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and even weeks of hype from EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen couldn’t save the proposal.European hawks did scrape together a fallback: a €90 billion ($105 billion) joint loan, borrowed from markets, backed by the EU budget, and handed to Ukraine interest-free for 2026–2027. But this is a stopgap, the reports acknowledge, since spread over two years, it doesn’t come close to filling the gaping hole. The IMF estimates Ukraine faces a $160 billion budget shortfall over that same period, largely because US support is fading fast. Once this money runs out, raising another mega-loan will be politically radioactive, especially with 2027 elections looming in France and Germany. Voters will hardly applaud trillion-euro tabs amid inflation and economic stagnation. A recent European poll of 10,000 respondents found German and French voters are increasingly eager to cut Ukraine funding. In Germany, 45% support reducing aid, while in France, 37% want to give less. Following the start of the Russian special military operation in 2022, the EU and G7 froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately $349 billion. Around $233 billion is held in European accounts, mainly at Belgium-based Euroclear. Russian President Vladimir Putin has denounced confiscating immobilized Russian assets as amounting to theft, warning that it only serves to undermine confidence in the eurozone.

