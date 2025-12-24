https://sputnikglobe.com/20251224/fsb-thwarts-ukraine-planned-terrorist-attack-on-transneft-oil-pipeline-1123359512.html

FSB Thwarts Ukraine-Planned Terrorist Attack on Transneft Oil Pipeline

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had prevented a terrorist attack planned by Ukrainian special services to blow up the Transneft oil pipeline in Russia's Tyumen region.

The FSB added that the suspect was eliminated when he resisted arrest, thwarting the planned attack.

