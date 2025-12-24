https://sputnikglobe.com/20251224/fsb-thwarts-ukraine-planned-terrorist-attack-on-transneft-oil-pipeline-1123359512.html
FSB Thwarts Ukraine-Planned Terrorist Attack on Transneft Oil Pipeline
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had prevented a terrorist attack planned by Ukrainian special services to blow up the Transneft oil pipeline in Russia's Tyumen region.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had prevented a terrorist attack planned by Ukrainian special services to blow up the Transneft oil pipeline in Russia's Tyumen region.
"It has been established that the suspect was recruited by a Ukrainian terrorist organization... Besides preparing the attack, he also had the task of gathering intelligence on Russian oil and gas infrastructure," the statement said.
The FSB added that the suspect was eliminated when he resisted arrest, thwarting the planned attack.