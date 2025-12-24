https://sputnikglobe.com/20251224/russian-forces-liberate-zarechnoye-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region--1123357245.html
Russian Forces Liberate Zarechnoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Zarechnoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Zarechnoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Units of the Vostok battlegroup continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Zarechnoye in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Vostok battlegroup
has eliminated up to 245 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Ukraine has lost over 220 military personnel in battles with Russia's Yug battlegroup
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
has eliminated over 500 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day
At the same time, Russia's Zapad battlegroup
has eliminated up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers
The Russian armed forces struck military industry enterprises, as well as fuel and energy complex and transport infrastructure facilities in Ukraine used in the interests of the Ukrainian military