Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Liberate Zarechnoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Zarechnoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
russia, ukraine, zaporozhye, russian defense ministry
09:58 GMT 24.12.2025
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Zarechnoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Units of the Vostok battlegroup continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Zarechnoye in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated up to 245 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Ukraine has lost over 220 military personnel in battles with Russia's Yug battlegroup
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated over 500 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day
At the same time, Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers
The Russian armed forces struck military industry enterprises, as well as fuel and energy complex and transport infrastructure facilities in Ukraine used in the interests of the Ukrainian military
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Andreevka Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Yesterday, 09:55 GMT
