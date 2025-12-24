https://sputnikglobe.com/20251224/plane-carrying-libyan-chief-of-general-staff-crashed-in-turkiye-1123352770.html

Plane Carrying Libyan Chief of General Staff Crashed in Turkiye

Plane Carrying Libyan Chief of General Staff Crashed in Turkiye

Sputnik International

A technical malfunction may have been the cause of the crash of a plane carrying Libyan Army Chief of Staff Ali al-Haddad, Minister of State of the Libyan Government of National Unity (GNU) Walid al-Lafi said on Tuesday.

2025-12-24T03:17+0000

2025-12-24T03:17+0000

2025-12-24T04:37+0000

world

turkiye

libya

ankara

general staff

ali yerlikaya

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/18/1123352611_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ed42bac6d53327c5afdfa3b8e9a2a8af.jpg

Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, head of the GNU, said that al-Haddad and his entourage had been killed in the crash of their plane, which disappeared from radar screens shortly after takeoff from Ankara. "Everything points to a technical malfunction as the cause of the plane crash," al-Lafi told Al-Jazeera. Burhanettin Duran, the head of the Directorate of Communications at the Turkish presidency, said that all of the people on board the plane were killed in the crash. "On December 23, 2025, a private jet carrying Libyan Chief of General Staff General Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al Haddad, four members of his entourage, and three crew members took off from Esenboga Airport at 20:17. At 20:33, it reported an emergency due to an electrical malfunction to air traffic control and requested an emergency landing," Duran said on X. The aircraft was redirected back to Esenboga Airport and began its descent for an emergency landing, but disappeared from radar screens at 20:36 local time on Tuesday, the Turkish communications director specified. "Following search operations initiated by teams affiliated with our Ministry of Interior, the wreckage of the aircraft that is believed to have crashed has been reached, and all relevant institutions are meticulously continuing the necessary work," Duran said.Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X on Tuesday that there were five passengers on board the plane, including Chief of the General Staff of the Libyan army Mohammad Al-Haddad.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231127/libya-closer-than-ever-to-elections---high-state-council-head-1115235040.html

turkiye

libya

ankara

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkiye plane crash, libyan plane crash, libyan chief of staff died, libyan military chief died, ankara plane crash