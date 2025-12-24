https://sputnikglobe.com/20251224/russia-carries-out-about-87-of-trade-with-non-western-countries---deputy-prime-minister-1123355227.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's economy has turned to the East, and about 87% of trade is carried out with non-Western countries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said on Wednesday.
"There is a shift in the [Russian] economy towards the East, towards the Global South, towards emerging markets. Over the past five to six years, our economy has turned to the East. And today, about 87% of our trade in physical terms is carried out with non-Western countries," Overchuk said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.
Just five to six years ago, this figure was around 40%, the official added.