RDIF Head Calls India Russia's Most Important Trading Partner
India is Russia's most important trading partner, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, said on Friday.
"India is Russia's most important partner. As we know, trade has grown more than fivefold since 2021. We see significant investment projects that India could implement in Russia. Russian companies could also enter the Indian market. We encourage many significant Russian companies to increase their turnover and revenue by entering the Indian market," Dmitriev told reporters. Russia and India have a great potential for cooperation in high technology, the RDIF head said, adding that the countries' cooperation is progressing despite attempts to restrict it.Kirill Dmitriev noted the hysterical state of UK and European media, which are trying to hinder efforts to advance dialogue with the United States.
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - India is Russia's most important trading partner, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, said on Friday.
"India is Russia's most important partner. As we know, trade has grown more than fivefold since 2021. We see significant investment projects that India could implement in Russia. Russian companies could also enter the Indian market. We encourage many significant Russian companies to increase their turnover and revenue by entering the Indian market," Dmitriev told reporters.
Russia and India
have a great potential for cooperation in high technology, the RDIF head said, adding that the countries' cooperation is progressing despite attempts to restrict it.
Kirill Dmitriev noted the hysterical state of UK and European media, which are trying to hinder efforts to advance dialogue with the United States.
"A great deal of UK and European media, in particular, is in a hysterical state, trying to obstruct the negotiation process with the US. The more we see hysterical headlines, hysterical statements, the more it shows how much UK and European media are trying to derail the peace process [on Ukraine] that is moving forward," Dmitriev told journalists.