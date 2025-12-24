Russia Fully Ensures Defense, Security Spending - Putin

International
Russia fully ensures its defense and security spending, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
Russia is moving forward and developing despite all challenges, Vladimir Putin also said.Key macroeconomic indicators in Russia are stable, the president said, adding that inflation in the country is declining."Unemployment is at a historically low level," Putin said.Russia's economy needs to be brought to a qualitatively new level, the president said.
12:04 GMT 24.12.2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin, December 24, 2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia fully ensures its defense and security spending, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"The state of public finances allows us to fully cover defense and security expenditures," Putin said at a meeting with members of the Russian government.
Russia is moving forward and developing despite all challenges, Vladimir Putin also said.

"Despite all the challenges, Russia is moving forward and developing," Putin said during the meeting with members of the government.

Key macroeconomic indicators in Russia are stable, the president said, adding that inflation in the country is declining.
"Unemployment is at a historically low level," Putin said.
Russia's economy needs to be brought to a qualitatively new level, the president said.
