https://sputnikglobe.com/20251224/russia-fully-ensures-defense-security-spending---putin-1123358708.html
Russia Fully Ensures Defense, Security Spending - Putin
Russia Fully Ensures Defense, Security Spending - Putin
Sputnik International
Russia fully ensures its defense and security spending, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
2025-12-24T12:04+0000
2025-12-24T12:04+0000
2025-12-24T12:04+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/18/1123359015_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_38463a351d634b347102d28979e20fd1.jpg
Russia is moving forward and developing despite all challenges, Vladimir Putin also said.Key macroeconomic indicators in Russia are stable, the president said, adding that inflation in the country is declining."Unemployment is at a historically low level," Putin said.Russia's economy needs to be brought to a qualitatively new level, the president said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251224/russia-carries-out-about-87-of-trade-with-non-western-countries---deputy-prime-minister-1123355227.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/18/1123359015_85:0:2816:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b8c017ac127b32eda787772f363be8ac.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, putin
Russia Fully Ensures Defense, Security Spending - Putin
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia fully ensures its defense and security spending, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"The state of public finances allows us to fully cover defense and security expenditures," Putin said at a meeting with members of the Russian government.
Russia is moving forward and developing despite all challenges, Vladimir Putin also said.
"Despite all the challenges, Russia is moving forward and developing," Putin said during the meeting with members of the government.
Key macroeconomic indicators in Russia are stable, the president said, adding that inflation in the country is declining.
"Unemployment is at a historically low level," Putin said.
Russia's economy needs to be brought to a qualitatively new level, the president said.