Russia Fully Ensures Defense, Security Spending - Putin

Russia fully ensures its defense and security spending, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Russia is moving forward and developing despite all challenges, Vladimir Putin also said.Key macroeconomic indicators in Russia are stable, the president said, adding that inflation in the country is declining."Unemployment is at a historically low level," Putin said.Russia's economy needs to be brought to a qualitatively new level, the president said.

