Russia-Syria Relations Enter New Stage
09:10 GMT 24.12.2025 (Updated: 09:43 GMT 24.12.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
"I know that yesterday [on Tuesday] you had a very good conversation with president Putin, during which you discussed bilateral issues and the situation in the region ... I know that at yesterday's meeting ... you expressed your satisfaction with our cooperation on international platforms and your desire to deepen this cooperation," Lavrov said at a meeting with al-Shaibani in Moscow.
Russia will develop trade and economic relations with Syria based on the foundation that was laid in the past, Sergey Lavrov also said.
"We have reached agreements in principle on how to develop our trade and economic ties for mutual benefit, based on the foundation that was laid in the past decades," Lavrov said at the meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani in Moscow.
Russia is committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, the minister added.
Relations between Russia and Syria are entering a new stage in their development, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said.
"Today, Russian-Syrian relations are entering a new stage, last year turned out to be significant for Syria, first of all, this year marked the end of the war that lasted 14 years," al-Shaibani said at the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.
