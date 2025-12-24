https://sputnikglobe.com/20251224/russias-ruble-strengthens-despite-western-sanction-1123360576.html
Russia's Ruble Strengthens Despite Western Sanction
Having increased by 45% since the start of 2025, the Russian ruble has “outpaced every major currency against the dollar this year,” Bloomberg ruefully admits.
Despite Joe Biden’s boasts in 2022 that the ruble was “reduced to rubble” by Western sanctions, Russia's currency did not just manage to weather this economic onslaught but emerged stronger and more resilient.The news agency also notes that a stronger ruble helps Russia’s Central Bank fight inflation. Russia’s Federal Statistics Service on December 24 reported that annual inflation in Russia dropped lower than 5.7%
Despite Joe Biden’s boasts in 2022 that the ruble was “reduced to rubble” by Western sanctions, Russia's currency did not just manage to weather this economic onslaught but emerged stronger and more resilient.
The news agency also notes that a stronger ruble helps Russia’s Central Bank fight inflation.
Russia’s Federal Statistics Service on December 24 reported that annual inflation in Russia dropped lower than 5.7%