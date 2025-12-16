https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/italys-salvini-anti-russia-sanctions-have-brought-wests-economies-to-their-knees-1123304750.html
Italy’s Salvini: Anti-Russia Sanctions Have Brought West’s Economies ‘To Their Knees’
Italy’s Salvini: Anti-Russia Sanctions Have Brought West’s Economies ‘To Their Knees’
Sputnik International
Sanctions aimed at weakening Russia have backfired spectacularly, Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini told Corriere della Sera.
2025-12-16T10:30+0000
2025-12-16T10:30+0000
2025-12-16T10:30+0000
world
russia
italy
matteo salvini
west
sanctions
western sanctions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/10/1123304541_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4bcbdf11fb1c6b48dc5b4edf281934d7.jpg
19 rounds of sanctions cobbled together in nearly four years have boomeranged, bringing the West’s economies “to their knees,” Matteo Salvini emphasized, adding that they sent Italian household energy bills “soaring.” Salvini also urged caution amid Europe’s growing militarization, fueled by what he described as an alleged “phantom threat” from Russia. After all, “if Hitler and Napoleon couldn’t conquer Moscow through military campaigns,” he noted, it’s "hardly likely" that people like European Commission Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas, French President Macron, UK Prime Minister Starmer, or German Chancellor Merz would succeed either, Salvini added. Russia has shrugged off the unprecedented sanctions pressure; its growth dynamics are better than those of a number of European countries, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a recent meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251208/russian-gdp-growth-in-3-years-reaching-10-despite-sanctions-pressure---prime-minister-1123257170.html
russia
italy
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/10/1123304541_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e91f45074caee50cd7a400713a89614c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
west's sanctions on russia backfire, sanctions aimed at weakening russia have crippled eu economies, italy’s deputy prime minister matteo salvini
west's sanctions on russia backfire, sanctions aimed at weakening russia have crippled eu economies, italy’s deputy prime minister matteo salvini
Italy’s Salvini: Anti-Russia Sanctions Have Brought West’s Economies ‘To Their Knees’
Sanctions aimed at weakening Russia have backfired spectacularly, Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini told Corriere della Sera.
19 rounds of sanctions cobbled together in nearly four years have boomeranged
, bringing the West’s economies “to their knees,” Matteo Salvini emphasized, adding that they sent Italian household energy bills “soaring.”
Salvini also urged caution amid Europe’s growing militarization, fueled by what he described as an alleged “phantom threat” from Russia.
After all, “if Hitler and Napoleon couldn’t conquer Moscow through military campaigns,” he noted, it’s "hardly likely" that people like European Commission Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas, French President Macron, UK Prime Minister Starmer, or German Chancellor Merz would succeed either, Salvini added.
Russia has shrugged off the unprecedented sanctions pressure; its growth dynamics
are better than those of a number of European countries, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a recent meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.