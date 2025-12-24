International
US Department of State Discloses Names of 5 Europeans Sanctioned for Censorship Against US
US Department of State Discloses Names of 5 Europeans Sanctioned for Censorship Against US
Sputnik International
US Under Secretary of State Sarah Rogers has disclosed the list of five Europeans who have been sanctioned by Washington for the extraterritorial censorship of Americans.
The list includes Thierry Breton, who is described as a mastermind of the Digital Services Act (DSA); Imran Ahmed, who headed the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) that called for deplatforming US anti-vaxxers, including now Secretary of Health Robert Kennedy; Clare Melford, who leads the Global Disinformation Index (GDI); Anna-Lena von Hodenberg, the founder of German organization HateAid that was allegedly created to "counter conservative groups" and is an official censor under the DSA; and Josephine Ballon, the co-leader of HateAid. The introduction of sanctions against five Europeans was announced by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The secretary said that "these radical activists and weaponized NGOs" had aided censorship crackdowns by foreign states, targeting American speakers and American companies.
US Department of State Discloses Names of 5 Europeans Sanctioned for Censorship Against US

03:57 GMT 24.12.2025 (Updated: 04:51 GMT 24.12.2025)
US Under Secretary of State Sarah Rogers has disclosed the list of five Europeans who have been sanctioned by Washington for the extraterritorial censorship of Americans.
The list includes Thierry Breton, who is described as a mastermind of the Digital Services Act (DSA); Imran Ahmed, who headed the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) that called for deplatforming US anti-vaxxers, including now Secretary of Health Robert Kennedy; Clare Melford, who leads the Global Disinformation Index (GDI); Anna-Lena von Hodenberg, the founder of German organization HateAid that was allegedly created to "counter conservative groups" and is an official censor under the DSA; and Josephine Ballon, the co-leader of HateAid.
"These sanctions are visa-related. We aren't invoking severe Magnitsky-style financial measures, but our message is clear: if you spend your career fomenting censorship of American speech, you're unwelcome on American soil," Rigers wrote on X.
The introduction of sanctions against five Europeans was announced by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The secretary said that "these radical activists and weaponized NGOs" had aided censorship crackdowns by foreign states, targeting American speakers and American companies.
