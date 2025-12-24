https://sputnikglobe.com/20251224/us-department-of-state-discloses-names-of-5-europeans-sanctioned-for-censorship-against-us-1123353040.html

US Department of State Discloses Names of 5 Europeans Sanctioned for Censorship Against US

US Department of State Discloses Names of 5 Europeans Sanctioned for Censorship Against US

Sputnik International

US Under Secretary of State Sarah Rogers has disclosed the list of five Europeans who have been sanctioned by Washington for the extraterritorial censorship of Americans.

2025-12-24T03:57+0000

2025-12-24T03:57+0000

2025-12-24T04:51+0000

world

us

thierry breton

marco rubio

u.s. department of state

media censorship

censorship

social media censorship

internet censorship

freedom of speech

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100514036_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_56183273b0824a0a74e30544b9a05417.jpg

The list includes Thierry Breton, who is described as a mastermind of the Digital Services Act (DSA); Imran Ahmed, who headed the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) that called for deplatforming US anti-vaxxers, including now Secretary of Health Robert Kennedy; Clare Melford, who leads the Global Disinformation Index (GDI); Anna-Lena von Hodenberg, the founder of German organization HateAid that was allegedly created to "counter conservative groups" and is an official censor under the DSA; and Josephine Ballon, the co-leader of HateAid. The introduction of sanctions against five Europeans was announced by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The secretary said that "these radical activists and weaponized NGOs" had aided censorship crackdowns by foreign states, targeting American speakers and American companies.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251215/fascist-eu-responds-with-sanctions-to-russian-journos-freedom-of-discussion-1123300873.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eu censorship, censorship in ukraine, us sanctions, eu bans social media