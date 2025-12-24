https://sputnikglobe.com/20251224/us-department-of-state-discloses-names-of-5-europeans-sanctioned-for-censorship-against-us-1123353040.html
US Department of State Discloses Names of 5 Europeans Sanctioned for Censorship Against US
US Department of State Discloses Names of 5 Europeans Sanctioned for Censorship Against US
Sputnik International
US Under Secretary of State Sarah Rogers has disclosed the list of five Europeans who have been sanctioned by Washington for the extraterritorial censorship of Americans.
2025-12-24T03:57+0000
2025-12-24T03:57+0000
2025-12-24T04:51+0000
world
us
thierry breton
marco rubio
u.s. department of state
media censorship
censorship
social media censorship
internet censorship
freedom of speech
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100514036_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_56183273b0824a0a74e30544b9a05417.jpg
The list includes Thierry Breton, who is described as a mastermind of the Digital Services Act (DSA); Imran Ahmed, who headed the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) that called for deplatforming US anti-vaxxers, including now Secretary of Health Robert Kennedy; Clare Melford, who leads the Global Disinformation Index (GDI); Anna-Lena von Hodenberg, the founder of German organization HateAid that was allegedly created to "counter conservative groups" and is an official censor under the DSA; and Josephine Ballon, the co-leader of HateAid. The introduction of sanctions against five Europeans was announced by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The secretary said that "these radical activists and weaponized NGOs" had aided censorship crackdowns by foreign states, targeting American speakers and American companies.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251215/fascist-eu-responds-with-sanctions-to-russian-journos-freedom-of-discussion-1123300873.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100514036_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a411fcb90dd3a2da446b1e9e315e0ea6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
eu censorship, censorship in ukraine, us sanctions, eu bans social media
eu censorship, censorship in ukraine, us sanctions, eu bans social media
US Department of State Discloses Names of 5 Europeans Sanctioned for Censorship Against US
03:57 GMT 24.12.2025 (Updated: 04:51 GMT 24.12.2025)
US Under Secretary of State Sarah Rogers has disclosed the list of five Europeans who have been sanctioned by Washington for the extraterritorial censorship of Americans.
The list includes Thierry Breton, who is described as a mastermind of the Digital Services Act (DSA); Imran Ahmed, who headed the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) that called for deplatforming US anti-vaxxers, including now Secretary of Health Robert Kennedy; Clare Melford, who leads the Global Disinformation Index (GDI); Anna-Lena von Hodenberg, the founder of German organization HateAid that was allegedly created to "counter conservative groups" and is an official censor under the DSA; and Josephine Ballon, the co-leader of HateAid.
"These sanctions are visa-related. We aren't invoking severe Magnitsky-style financial measures, but our message is clear: if you spend your career fomenting censorship of American speech, you're unwelcome on American soil," Rigers wrote on X.
The introduction of sanctions against five Europeans was announced by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The secretary said that "these radical activists and weaponized NGOs" had aided censorship crackdowns by foreign states, targeting American speakers and American companies.