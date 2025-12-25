https://sputnikglobe.com/20251225/almost-40-of-ukrainians-believe-zelensky-part-of-corrupt-scheme-in-govt---poll-1123362475.html
Almost 40% of Ukrainians Believe Zelensky Part of Corrupt Scheme in Gov’t - Poll
Almost 40% of Ukrainians Believe Zelensky Part of Corrupt Scheme in Gov’t - Poll
Sputnik International
Over 90% of Ukrainians rate the level of corruption in the country as high, and almost 40% believe Volodymyr Zelensky was part of a corrupt scheme within his inner circle, a poll conducted by center for social and marketing research SOCIS showed.
2025-12-25T10:39+0000
2025-12-25T10:39+0000
2025-12-25T10:39+0000
world
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
corruption
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120885313_0:68:2816:1652_1920x0_80_0_0_be4876cca6532eef925e711339d7ae3d.jpg
According to the poll, 54.8% of respondents rated the level of corruption in Ukraine as very high, 36.4% as high, 6.6% as average, and 0.8% as low. In addition, 38.9% of respondents believe Zelensky is part of a corrupt process at the top of the Ukrainian government, and 29.3% believed he knew about the corruption, the report added. The poll was conducted from December 12-18 and surveyed 2,000 people. The margin of error is approximately 2.6%.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/ukraine-corruption-case-causing-negative-effects-for-kiev-russian-intelligence-service-1123322979.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120885313_227:0:2728:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_498d2f66c5efd31a26d829c82eceeb7a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
zelensky, ukraine, pol, corruprtion, research
zelensky, ukraine, pol, corruprtion, research
Almost 40% of Ukrainians Believe Zelensky Part of Corrupt Scheme in Gov’t - Poll
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 90% of Ukrainians rate the level of corruption in the country as high, and almost 40% believe Volodymyr Zelensky was part of a corrupt scheme within his inner circle, a poll conducted by center for social and marketing research SOCIS showed.
According to the poll, 54.8% of respondents rated the level of corruption in Ukraine as very high, 36.4% as high, 6.6% as average, and 0.8% as low.
When asked whether Zelensky bears responsibility for the corruption uncovered by anti-corruption agencies within his circle, 31.1% of respondents answered "yes, and should be held accountable in court," 28.4% said he should bear political responsibility and is ineligible to run for another term, 30% believe there is no evidence of his guilt and he can run again, while 11.6% found it difficult to answer, the report said on Wednesday.
In addition, 38.9% of respondents believe Zelensky is part of a corrupt process at the top of the Ukrainian government, and 29.3% believed he knew about the corruption, the report added.
The poll was conducted from December 12-18 and surveyed 2,000 people. The margin of error is approximately 2.6%.