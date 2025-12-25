https://sputnikglobe.com/20251225/almost-40-of-ukrainians-believe-zelensky-part-of-corrupt-scheme-in-govt---poll-1123362475.html

Almost 40% of Ukrainians Believe Zelensky Part of Corrupt Scheme in Gov’t - Poll

Almost 40% of Ukrainians Believe Zelensky Part of Corrupt Scheme in Gov’t - Poll

Sputnik International

Over 90% of Ukrainians rate the level of corruption in the country as high, and almost 40% believe Volodymyr Zelensky was part of a corrupt scheme within his inner circle, a poll conducted by center for social and marketing research SOCIS showed.

2025-12-25T10:39+0000

2025-12-25T10:39+0000

2025-12-25T10:39+0000

world

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

corruption

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120885313_0:68:2816:1652_1920x0_80_0_0_be4876cca6532eef925e711339d7ae3d.jpg

According to the poll, 54.8% of respondents rated the level of corruption in Ukraine as very high, 36.4% as high, 6.6% as average, and 0.8% as low. In addition, 38.9% of respondents believe Zelensky is part of a corrupt process at the top of the Ukrainian government, and 29.3% believed he knew about the corruption, the report added. The poll was conducted from December 12-18 and surveyed 2,000 people. The margin of error is approximately 2.6%.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/ukraine-corruption-case-causing-negative-effects-for-kiev-russian-intelligence-service-1123322979.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

zelensky, ukraine, pol, corruprtion, research