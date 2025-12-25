International
Almost 40% of Ukrainians Believe Zelensky Part of Corrupt Scheme in Gov't - Poll
Almost 40% of Ukrainians Believe Zelensky Part of Corrupt Scheme in Gov’t - Poll
2025-12-25T10:39+0000
2025-12-25T10:39+0000
According to the poll, 54.8% of respondents rated the level of corruption in Ukraine as very high, 36.4% as high, 6.6% as average, and 0.8% as low. In addition, 38.9% of respondents believe Zelensky is part of a corrupt process at the top of the Ukrainian government, and 29.3% believed he knew about the corruption, the report added. The poll was conducted from December 12-18 and surveyed 2,000 people. The margin of error is approximately 2.6%.
Almost 40% of Ukrainians Believe Zelensky Part of Corrupt Scheme in Gov’t - Poll

10:39 GMT 25.12.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 90% of Ukrainians rate the level of corruption in the country as high, and almost 40% believe Volodymyr Zelensky was part of a corrupt scheme within his inner circle, a poll conducted by center for social and marketing research SOCIS showed.
According to the poll, 54.8% of respondents rated the level of corruption in Ukraine as very high, 36.4% as high, 6.6% as average, and 0.8% as low.
When asked whether Zelensky bears responsibility for the corruption uncovered by anti-corruption agencies within his circle, 31.1% of respondents answered "yes, and should be held accountable in court," 28.4% said he should bear political responsibility and is ineligible to run for another term, 30% believe there is no evidence of his guilt and he can run again, while 11.6% found it difficult to answer, the report said on Wednesday.
In addition, 38.9% of respondents believe Zelensky is part of a corrupt process at the top of the Ukrainian government, and 29.3% believed he knew about the corruption, the report added.
The poll was conducted from December 12-18 and surveyed 2,000 people. The margin of error is approximately 2.6%.
