https://sputnikglobe.com/20251225/iaea-sees-no-signs-of-countries-preparing-to-resume-nuclear-testing---grossi-1123361096.html

IAEA Sees No Signs of Countries Preparing to Resume Nuclear Testing - Grossi

IAEA Sees No Signs of Countries Preparing to Resume Nuclear Testing - Grossi

Sputnik International

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) sees no signs of nuclear powers preparing to resume nuclear testing, IAEA Director Rafael Grossi said in an interview with Sputnik.

2025-12-25T03:19+0000

2025-12-25T03:19+0000

2025-12-25T04:29+0000

world

donald trump

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

nuclear tests

comprehensive nuclear test ban treaty organization

nuclear sites

treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons

strategic nuclear weapons

tactical nuclear weapons

us nuclear weapons

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107969/98/1079699841_0:0:709:400_1920x0_80_0_0_b62f8c941bc9c25a2cd5ad77dccab06d.jpg

"Well, what I see is, of course, the leaders of the great powers from time to time exchange statements, and some are in reaction of somebody else's, some are spontaneous. And what we tend to do is we look at the facts. And in terms of nuclear testing, we don't see any for the moment," Grossi said. In late October, US President Donald Trump said he had ordered nuclear weapons tests to be conducted "on an equal basis" with other countries that allegedly have nuclear testing programs. However, the US president also said that denuclearization is the best solution. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if other countries conduct nuclear tests, Russia will act accordingly.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/both-us-russia-interested-in-denuclearization-non-proliferation---ex-trump-advisor-1123290954.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iaea, rafael grossi, nuclear testing, nuclear powers, atomic tests, monitoring, non-proliferation, sputnik interview, global security, radiation detection