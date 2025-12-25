https://sputnikglobe.com/20251225/iaea-sees-no-signs-of-countries-preparing-to-resume-nuclear-testing---grossi-1123361096.html
IAEA Sees No Signs of Countries Preparing to Resume Nuclear Testing - Grossi
IAEA Sees No Signs of Countries Preparing to Resume Nuclear Testing - Grossi
Sputnik International
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) sees no signs of nuclear powers preparing to resume nuclear testing, IAEA Director Rafael Grossi said in an interview with Sputnik.
2025-12-25T03:19+0000
2025-12-25T03:19+0000
2025-12-25T04:29+0000
world
donald trump
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
nuclear tests
comprehensive nuclear test ban treaty organization
nuclear sites
treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons
strategic nuclear weapons
tactical nuclear weapons
us nuclear weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107969/98/1079699841_0:0:709:400_1920x0_80_0_0_b62f8c941bc9c25a2cd5ad77dccab06d.jpg
"Well, what I see is, of course, the leaders of the great powers from time to time exchange statements, and some are in reaction of somebody else's, some are spontaneous. And what we tend to do is we look at the facts. And in terms of nuclear testing, we don't see any for the moment," Grossi said. In late October, US President Donald Trump said he had ordered nuclear weapons tests to be conducted "on an equal basis" with other countries that allegedly have nuclear testing programs. However, the US president also said that denuclearization is the best solution. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if other countries conduct nuclear tests, Russia will act accordingly.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/both-us-russia-interested-in-denuclearization-non-proliferation---ex-trump-advisor-1123290954.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107969/98/1079699841_43:0:674:473_1920x0_80_0_0_fe461618afff67b8227fdd94363b5da3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iaea, rafael grossi, nuclear testing, nuclear powers, atomic tests, monitoring, non-proliferation, sputnik interview, global security, radiation detection
iaea, rafael grossi, nuclear testing, nuclear powers, atomic tests, monitoring, non-proliferation, sputnik interview, global security, radiation detection
IAEA Sees No Signs of Countries Preparing to Resume Nuclear Testing - Grossi
03:19 GMT 25.12.2025 (Updated: 04:29 GMT 25.12.2025)
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) sees no signs of nuclear powers preparing to resume nuclear testing, IAEA Director Rafael Grossi said in an interview with Sputnik.
"Well, what I see is, of course, the leaders of the great powers from time to time exchange statements, and some are in reaction of somebody else's, some are spontaneous. And what we tend to do is we look at the facts. And in terms of nuclear testing, we don't see any for the moment," Grossi said.
In late October, US President Donald Trump said he had ordered nuclear weapons tests to be conducted "on an equal basis" with other countries that allegedly have nuclear testing programs. However, the US president also said that denuclearization is the best solution.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if other countries conduct nuclear tests, Russia will act accordingly.