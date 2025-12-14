https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/both-us-russia-interested-in-denuclearization-non-proliferation---ex-trump-advisor-1123290954.html
Both US, Russia Interested in Denuclearization, Non-Proliferation - Ex-Trump Advisor
Both the United States and Russia are interested in denuclearization and non-proliferation because the use of a nuclear weapon in a conflict could lead to "tremendous damage" to the entire world, George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy advisor to the first Trump presidential campaign, told RIA Novosti.
Both the United States and Russia are interested in denuclearization and non-proliferation because the use of a nuclear weapon in a conflict could lead to "tremendous damage" to the entire world, George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy advisor to the first Trump presidential campaign, told RIA Novosti. The fact that the US and Russia have the two largest nuclear arsenals was the reason to establish the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, he added, noting that whatever country has the third-largest arsenal "does not even come close." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a US nuclear weapons test, if conducted, would mean the end of a long-standing ban on nuclear testing. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if other countries conduct nuclear tests, Russia will act accordingly.
In late October, Trump said he had ordered nuclear weapons tests to be conducted "on an equal basis" with other countries that allegedly have nuclear testing programs. However, the US president also said that denuclearization is the best solution.
Both the United States and Russia are interested in denuclearization and non-proliferation because the use of a nuclear weapon in a conflict could lead to "tremendous damage" to the entire world, George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy advisor to the first Trump presidential campaign, told RIA Novosti.
"Both countries have an interest in denuclearizing and halting the spread of nuclear proliferation, because the moment a nuclear weapon is used in a conflict, then the precedent has been set. It can result in tremendous damage all around the world, and I think both [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and [US] President [Donald] Trump do not want to see that," Papadopoulos said.
The fact that the US and Russia have the two largest nuclear arsenals was the reason to establish the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, he added, noting that whatever country has the third-largest arsenal "does not even come close."
"I think both of them [Putin and Trump] are peacemakers. They want to see the best for their countries. That is why I think they do get along at a personal level, but also at a strategic level. And I think it is in our interest as a global community to see the temperature [between Russia and the US] go down, not up. And the best way to do that is to halt the proliferation of nuclear weapons," the former advisor added.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a US nuclear weapons test, if conducted, would mean the end of a long-standing ban on nuclear testing.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if other countries conduct nuclear tests, Russia will act accordingly.