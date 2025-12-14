https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/both-us-russia-interested-in-denuclearization-non-proliferation---ex-trump-advisor-1123290954.html

Both US, Russia Interested in Denuclearization, Non-Proliferation - Ex-Trump Advisor

Both the United States and Russia are interested in denuclearization and non-proliferation because the use of a nuclear weapon in a conflict could lead to "tremendous damage" to the entire world, George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy advisor to the first Trump presidential campaign, told RIA Novosti.

Both the United States and Russia are interested in denuclearization and non-proliferation because the use of a nuclear weapon in a conflict could lead to "tremendous damage" to the entire world, George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy advisor to the first Trump presidential campaign, told RIA Novosti. The fact that the US and Russia have the two largest nuclear arsenals was the reason to establish the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, he added, noting that whatever country has the third-largest arsenal "does not even come close." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a US nuclear weapons test, if conducted, would mean the end of a long-standing ban on nuclear testing. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if other countries conduct nuclear tests, Russia will act accordingly.

