https://sputnikglobe.com/20251225/moscow-suggests-those-considering-seizing-russian-property-think-of-the-consequences-1123363048.html
Moscow Suggests Those Considering Seizing Russian Property Think of the Consequences
Moscow Suggests Those Considering Seizing Russian Property Think of the Consequences
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, commenting on Polish authorities' attempt to seize the building of the defunct Russian consulate in Gdansk, that anyone considering seizing Russian property should first think of the consequences.
2025-12-25T13:14+0000
2025-12-25T13:14+0000
2025-12-25T13:14+0000
world
russia
poland
foreign ministry
gdansk
maria zakharova
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1b/1117572835_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0466c3d89a8ea4bd653604fb2107684d.jpg
"We recommend that those in Poland who are hot-headed, apparently due to the rising temperature, and want to seize Russian real estate should first consider all the possible consequences of such illegal and provocative actions," Zakharova told a briefing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250915/poland-approves-nato-troop-deployment-under-eastern-sentry-operation-1122786935.html
russia
poland
gdansk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1b/1117572835_50:0:2781:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9f23532e654f3d532aaf37561ccb86bf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia poland relations, russian consulate in gdansk, poland seize russian consulate
russia poland relations, russian consulate in gdansk, poland seize russian consulate
Moscow Suggests Those Considering Seizing Russian Property Think of the Consequences
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, commenting on Polish authorities' attempt to seize the building of the defunct Russian consulate in Gdansk, that anyone considering seizing Russian property should first think of the consequences.
"We recommend that those in Poland who are hot-headed, apparently due to the rising temperature, and want to seize Russian real estate should first consider all the possible consequences of such illegal and provocative actions," Zakharova told a briefing.