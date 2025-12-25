International
Moscow Suggests Those Considering Seizing Russian Property Think of the Consequences
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, commenting on Polish authorities' attempt to seize the building of the defunct Russian consulate in Gdansk, that anyone considering seizing Russian property should first think of the consequences.
"We recommend that those in Poland who are hot-headed, apparently due to the rising temperature, and want to seize Russian real estate should first consider all the possible consequences of such illegal and provocative actions," Zakharova told a briefing.
Moscow Suggests Those Considering Seizing Russian Property Think of the Consequences

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, commenting on Polish authorities' attempt to seize the building of the defunct Russian consulate in Gdansk, that anyone considering seizing Russian property should first think of the consequences.
"We recommend that those in Poland who are hot-headed, apparently due to the rising temperature, and want to seize Russian real estate should first consider all the possible consequences of such illegal and provocative actions," Zakharova told a briefing.
