North Korea Advances Nuclear Deterrent with New Strategic Submarine — Report

Sputnik International

Kim Jong Un guided the construction of an 8,700-ton nuclear-powered strategic missile submarine, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) stated the submarine is a core component of the country's "nuclear war deterrent," designed to deliver a "merciless retaliatory attack."The report frames the submarine as the embodiment of Pyongyang's defensive policy, which it claims is "based on the strongest offensive power." Kim Jong Un stated that the vessel represents a crucial change that "assures ourselves and even the enemy of the war deterrent level" achieved. Its purpose is to guarantee a devastating response to any attack, with Kim warning that enemies "will face a merciless retaliatory attack if they try to select a military option."The announcement was directly linked by KCNA to North Korea's condemnation of South Korea's own nuclear submarine development plans, which it labeled an "offensive act." This suggests the new submarine is both a tactical weapon and a strategic signal aimed at neutralizing perceived advances by Seoul and its allies

pyongyang

north korea

south korea

