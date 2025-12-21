International
Japan's Nuclear Ambitions 'Must Be Prevented at Any Cost' – North Korea
Japan's Nuclear Ambitions ‘Must Be Prevented at Any Cost’ – North Korea
A senior Japanese government official recently stated that his country should possess nuclear weapons.
A Japanese attempt to go nuclear must be prevented at any cost, as it would bring mankind a great disaster,” the director of the Institute for Japan Studies at the North Korean Foreign Ministry warned, as cited by KCNA.The director stressed that the Japanese position goes "beyond the red line” and “clearly reflects Japan’s long-cherished ambition for nuclear weaponization."This comes after former Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya sharply criticized remarks by a national security official from Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's office advocating for the possession of nuclear weapons, saying they undermine Tokyo's nuclear disarmament efforts.On Thursday, the Kyodo news agency reported that the official, speaking informally and off the record, said Japan "should have nuclear weapons," arguing that "in the end, you can only rely on yourself." The official had not discussed revising those principles with Takaichi, noting the issue could divide public opinion.Opposition leaders also condemned the remarks. Japanese Democratic Party for the People leader Yuichiro Tamaki told the NHK broadcaster that they were unacceptable if accurate and contradicted prior government responses to parliament. He called on Takaichi to clarify the matter publicly and warned that confirmed contradictions would raise "inevitable questions of responsibility."Tetsuo Saito, chief representative of Japan's Komeito party, told reporters that the comments provoked "surprise and anger." Possessing nuclear weapons would isolate Japan diplomatically and could sharply worsen security, he said.
Japan's Nuclear Ambitions ‘Must Be Prevented at Any Cost’ – North Korea

A senior Japanese government official recently stated that his country should possess nuclear weapons.
A Japanese attempt to go nuclear must be prevented at any cost, as it would bring mankind a great disaster,” the director of the Institute for Japan Studies at the North Korean Foreign Ministry warned, as cited by KCNA.
The director stressed that the Japanese position goes "beyond the red line” and “clearly reflects Japan’s long-cherished ambition for nuclear weaponization."

The head of the North Korean Foreign Ministry think tank pointed out that “Japan's true purpose of crying out about the threats from neighboring countries is to justify its moves to become a military giant with nuclearization as its ultimate goal.”

This comes after former Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya sharply criticized remarks by a national security official from Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's office advocating for the possession of nuclear weapons, saying they undermine Tokyo's nuclear disarmament efforts.
On Thursday, the Kyodo news agency reported that the official, speaking informally and off the record, said Japan "should have nuclear weapons," arguing that "in the end, you can only rely on yourself." The official had not discussed revising those principles with Takaichi, noting the issue could divide public opinion.

"If this is true, then it is extremely inappropriate. In the 80th year since the atomic bombings, when Japan is trying to play a role in nuclear disarmament, such statements undermine these efforts," Iwaya was quoted by Kyodo as saying.

Opposition leaders also condemned the remarks. Japanese Democratic Party for the People leader Yuichiro Tamaki told the NHK broadcaster that they were unacceptable if accurate and contradicted prior government responses to parliament. He called on Takaichi to clarify the matter publicly and warned that confirmed contradictions would raise "inevitable questions of responsibility."
Tetsuo Saito, chief representative of Japan's Komeito party, told reporters that the comments provoked "surprise and anger." Possessing nuclear weapons would isolate Japan diplomatically and could sharply worsen security, he said.
