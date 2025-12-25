International
Over 50 Satellites to Be Sent From Vostochny Cosmodrome in Final 2025 Launch - Roscosmos
Over 50 Satellites to Be Sent From Vostochny Cosmodrome in Final 2025 Launch - Roscosmos
Russian rocket Soyuz-2.1b will put 52 satellites into orbit from the Vostochny Cosmodrome located in Russia's eastern Amur Region during the final launch of 2025, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Thursday.
The satellites to be put into orbit are designed for stereo Earth imaging. The rocket will also carry several satellites, built by students of Bauman Moscow State Technical University, Moscow Aviation Institute, Far Eastern Federal University and Amur State University, the statement added. The launch is expected at the end of this week.
Over 50 Satellites to Be Sent From Vostochny Cosmodrome in Final 2025 Launch - Roscosmos

10:25 GMT 25.12.2025
In this handout photo released by the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a Meteor-M 2-4 weather satellite and 18 Russian and foreign cubesats, is set at the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch at the Vostochny cosmodrome in Amur Region, Russia
In this handout photo released by the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a Meteor-M 2-4 weather satellite and 18 Russian and foreign cubesats, is set at the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch at the Vostochny cosmodrome in Amur Region, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian rocket Soyuz-2.1b will put 52 satellites into orbit from the Vostochny Cosmodrome located in Russia's eastern Amur Region during the final launch of 2025, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Thursday.
"Fifty-two satellites will start off on the Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle from the Vostochny Cosmodrome," Roscosmos said on Telegram.
The satellites to be put into orbit are designed for stereo Earth imaging. The rocket will also carry several satellites, built by students of Bauman Moscow State Technical University, Moscow Aviation Institute, Far Eastern Federal University and Amur State University, the statement added.
The launch is expected at the end of this week.
