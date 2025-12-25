https://sputnikglobe.com/20251225/over-50-satellites-to-be-sent-from-vostochny-cosmodrome-in-final-2025-launch---roscosmos-1123362260.html

Over 50 Satellites to Be Sent From Vostochny Cosmodrome in Final 2025 Launch - Roscosmos

Russian rocket Soyuz-2.1b will put 52 satellites into orbit from the Vostochny Cosmodrome located in Russia's eastern Amur Region during the final launch of 2025, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Thursday.

The satellites to be put into orbit are designed for stereo Earth imaging. The rocket will also carry several satellites, built by students of Bauman Moscow State Technical University, Moscow Aviation Institute, Far Eastern Federal University and Amur State University, the statement added. The launch is expected at the end of this week.

