International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/russia-to-begin-preparations-for-launch-of-bionm-no3-satellite-in-2026---roscosmos-1123291697.html
Russia to Begin Preparations for Launch of Bion‑M No3 Satellite in 2026 - Roscosmos
Russia to Begin Preparations for Launch of Bion‑M No3 Satellite in 2026 - Roscosmos
Sputnik International
Russia will begin preparations for the launch of Bion-M No. 3 research satellite in 2026, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Sunday.
2025-12-14T08:43+0000
2025-12-14T08:43+0000
russia
roscosmos
russia
satellite
new satellites
military satellites
space
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/13/1083663689_0:221:2859:1829_1920x0_80_0_0_ca251f51ebb7c1613ae4d751d8a4f84a.jpg
"Preparations for the launch of Bion‑M No. 3 will begin in 2026. The purpose of the launch is to study the factors of a spaceflight in conditions of more severe radiation exposure," Roscosmos said on Telegram. Bion‑M No. 3 will be placed into a higher orbit than that of its predecessor, Bion-M No. 2, with an altitude of about 800 kilometers (497 miles) and with the same inclination of about 97 degrees, Roscosmos added. Bion-M No. 2 carried 75 mice and 1,500 drosophila flies to the orbit in August to test the biological effects of space environment at a high-latitude orbit, as it has more cosmic radiation and other geomagnetic conditions than traditional orbits with an inclination of 50-60 degrees.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250710/angara-a5m-rocket-launch-set-for-2027-as-roscosmos-completes-vostochny-upgrades-1122422849.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/13/1083663689_65:0:2796:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4432f34a4fdc5903e188d0d324475fae.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
launch of bion‑m no3 satellite, russian state space corporation roscosmos, research satellite, russia will begin preparations
launch of bion‑m no3 satellite, russian state space corporation roscosmos, research satellite, russia will begin preparations

Russia to Begin Preparations for Launch of Bion‑M No3 Satellite in 2026 - Roscosmos

08:43 GMT 14.12.2025
© Sputnik / Roscosmos Press Service / Go to the mediabankInstallation of the Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle with the Fregat upper stage at the launch pad No. 31 of the Baikonur cosmodrome.
Installation of the Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle with the Fregat upper stage at the launch pad No. 31 of the Baikonur cosmodrome. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2025
© Sputnik / Roscosmos Press Service
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will begin preparations for the launch of Bion-M No. 3 research satellite in 2026, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Sunday.
"Preparations for the launch of Bion‑M No. 3 will begin in 2026. The purpose of the launch is to study the factors of a spaceflight in conditions of more severe radiation exposure," Roscosmos said on Telegram.
Bion‑M No. 3 will be placed into a higher orbit than that of its predecessor, Bion-M No. 2, with an altitude of about 800 kilometers (497 miles) and with the same inclination of about 97 degrees, Roscosmos added.
Bion-M No. 2 carried 75 mice and 1,500 drosophila flies to the orbit in August to test the biological effects of space environment at a high-latitude orbit, as it has more cosmic radiation and other geomagnetic conditions than traditional orbits with an inclination of 50-60 degrees.
The Angara A5 rocket blasts off from the launchpad of the Vostochny cosmodrome in Amur Region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2025
Russia
Angara-A5M Rocket Launch Set for 2027 as Roscosmos Completes Vostochny Upgrades
10 July, 09:56 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала