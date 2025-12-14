https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/russia-to-begin-preparations-for-launch-of-bionm-no3-satellite-in-2026---roscosmos-1123291697.html

Russia to Begin Preparations for Launch of Bion‑M No3 Satellite in 2026 - Roscosmos

Russia will begin preparations for the launch of Bion-M No. 3 research satellite in 2026, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Sunday.

"Preparations for the launch of Bion‑M No. 3 will begin in 2026. The purpose of the launch is to study the factors of a spaceflight in conditions of more severe radiation exposure," Roscosmos said on Telegram. Bion‑M No. 3 will be placed into a higher orbit than that of its predecessor, Bion-M No. 2, with an altitude of about 800 kilometers (497 miles) and with the same inclination of about 97 degrees, Roscosmos added. Bion-M No. 2 carried 75 mice and 1,500 drosophila flies to the orbit in August to test the biological effects of space environment at a high-latitude orbit, as it has more cosmic radiation and other geomagnetic conditions than traditional orbits with an inclination of 50-60 degrees.

