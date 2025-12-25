https://sputnikglobe.com/20251225/su-35s-tops-russian-fighters-in-targets-destroyed-in-ukraine---rostec-1123361705.html

Su-35S Tops Russian Fighters in Targets Destroyed in Ukraine - Rostec

Su-35S Tops Russian Fighters in Targets Destroyed in Ukraine - Rostec

Sputnik International

The Su-35S fighter has emerged as one of Russia's most in-demand combat jets, destroying the highest number of targets during the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian state tech corporation Rostec said on Thursday.

The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), which is a subsidiary of Rostec, has produced and delivered a fresh batch of Su-35S multipurpose fighter jets, the latest this year, to the Russian Defense Ministry. The aircraft completed required ground and flight tests before transfer to the Russian aerospace forces. The jet strikes enemy targets at record distances of hundreds of kilometers and can deploy the full spectrum of modern air weapons, Rostec said. The year 2025 marks a record year for Russian combat aircraft production, with several plants already meeting production plans and others finishing contracts, the corporation said. UAC CEO Vadim Badekha described 2025 as a "year of hard work" for facilities handling the state defense order. UAC is steadily ramping up output of in-demand military equipment to meet aerospace forces needs, he said.

