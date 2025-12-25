International
US Investor Rogers Calls Idea of Tunnel Between Russia, US 'Wonderful'
US Investor Rogers Calls Idea of Tunnel Between Russia, US 'Wonderful'
Renowned US investor Jim Rogers said in an interview with RIA Novosti that he considers the idea of building a tunnel between Russia and the United States to be wonderful and that it would benefit both countries.
“It [tunnel] would be wonderful if it were easy to drive between Russia and the United States, even into Alaska,” Rogers said. Rogers also expressed hope that the project would be implemented. In October, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Russian President's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, stated that the idea of a tunnel between Russia and Alaska is being discussed. He did not provide further details.
US Investor Rogers Calls Idea of Tunnel Between Russia, US 'Wonderful'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik), Lenka White – Renowned US investor Jim Rogers said in an interview with RIA Novosti that he considers the idea of building a tunnel between Russia and the United States to be wonderful and that it would benefit both countries.
“It [tunnel] would be wonderful if it were easy to drive between Russia and the United States, even into Alaska,” Rogers said.
Rogers also expressed hope that the project would be implemented.
In October, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Russian President's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, stated that the idea of a tunnel between Russia and Alaska is being discussed. He did not provide further details.
