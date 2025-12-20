https://sputnikglobe.com/20251220/russia-us-tunnel-feasible-can-improve-relations-between-countries---ex-trump-advisor-1123336218.html
NEW YORK (Sputnik), Lenka White - A tunnel between Russia and the United States is not only technologically feasible, but it can also help improve economic, security, and people-to-people ties between the two countries, George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy advisor to the first Trump presidential campaign, told Sputnik.
"It is a very interesting proposal that is feasible technologically. The investment is not that in-depth. And I think if it is implemented, it could surely not only interconnect some of the largest economies in the world, the United States and Russia
. It could foster people-to-people relationships, trade, investments, energy development, and hopefully down the line security cooperation, which has now been lacking for quite some time," Papadopoulos said.
He also noted that Russia and the US are much closer than most people think, as Alaska is just miles away from Russia's Far East.
"I think it is a very interesting proposal, and I think the United States and Russia have a lot more to gain through deals like this than to lose," the ex-advisor said.
In October, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Russian presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, said that an intercontinental tunnel should be built between Russia's Far East and the US's Alaska via the Bering Strait using The Boring Company technology. He estimated the construction cost at less than $8 billion and the timeline at less than eight years.
Later that month, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the project cannot be implemented without political will and the lifting of sanctions.