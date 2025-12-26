https://sputnikglobe.com/20251226/china-launches-new-batch-of-low-orbit-internet-satellites-into-space---corporation-1123366121.html

China Launches New Batch of Low-Orbit Internet Satellites Into Space - Corporation

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China has successfully launched a group of low-Earth-orbit internet satellites into orbit, the China Aerospace Science and Technology

A Long March-8A carrier rocket lifted off at 07:26 local time (23:26 GMT) from the Wenchang Space Launch Site on Hainan Island, the corporation added. This was the 620th mission carried out by a rocket from the Long March family.

