Platinum Price Hits Record $2,500 Per Ounce

The live spot price of platinum surged by more than 10% on Friday, breaching the $2,500 per ounce mark for the first time in history, according to trading data.

As of 15:43 GMT, platinum futures for January delivery were up 10.63% from the previous close, reaching $2,486.3 per troy ounce, having exceeded the $2,500 threshold just minutes earlier. Platinum futures reached a new high since they climbed to $1,950 in summer 2008.

