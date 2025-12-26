https://sputnikglobe.com/20251226/production-of-arms-in-high-demand-in-russia-increased-exponentially-since-2022---putin-1123368418.html

Production of Arms in High Demand in Russia Increased Exponentially Since 2022 - Putin

Sputnik International

The production of weapons in high demand in Russia during the special military operation has increased exponentially since 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Compared to 2022, the production of devices in high demand during the special military operation has increased many times in 2025," Putin said during a meeting on the State Armament Program.Since 2022, the production of armored weapons in Russia has increased 2.2 times, the production of military aircraft increased 4.6 times, the production of weapons of destruction and ammunition has increased by more than 22 times, and the production of infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers has increased 3.7 times, the president said. Russian defense industry enterprises are operating in stable mode and supplying troops with all necessary equipment, Putin said.Nature, forms, and methods of conducting military operations are constantly changing in the course of the special military operation, Putin said, adding that the experience of the Russian armed forces, gained during the military operation, is being fully utilized in shaping the new image of the Russian defense industry.

