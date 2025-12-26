https://sputnikglobe.com/20251226/production-of-arms-in-high-demand-in-russia-increased-exponentially-since-2022---putin-1123368418.html
Production of Arms in High Demand in Russia Increased Exponentially Since 2022 - Putin
Production of Arms in High Demand in Russia Increased Exponentially Since 2022 - Putin
Sputnik International
The production of weapons in high demand in Russia during the special military operation has increased exponentially since 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
2025-12-26T13:40+0000
2025-12-26T13:40+0000
2025-12-26T13:52+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russia
defense
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1a/1123368585_0:20:3093:1760_1920x0_80_0_0_2a3ce61ebad9ad78a24a362bb1cde793.jpg
"Compared to 2022, the production of devices in high demand during the special military operation has increased many times in 2025," Putin said during a meeting on the State Armament Program.Since 2022, the production of armored weapons in Russia has increased 2.2 times, the production of military aircraft increased 4.6 times, the production of weapons of destruction and ammunition has increased by more than 22 times, and the production of infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers has increased 3.7 times, the president said. Russian defense industry enterprises are operating in stable mode and supplying troops with all necessary equipment, Putin said.Nature, forms, and methods of conducting military operations are constantly changing in the course of the special military operation, Putin said, adding that the experience of the Russian armed forces, gained during the military operation, is being fully utilized in shaping the new image of the Russian defense industry.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251226/russian-forces-liberate-kosovtsevo-settlement-in-zaporozhzhye-region-1123366469.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1a/1123368585_268:0:2997:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e4a8dc8008424c0e92574f8afb7ff6a1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, putin, production, armament, special military operation, defense
russia, putin, production, armament, special military operation, defense
Production of Arms in High Demand in Russia Increased Exponentially Since 2022 - Putin
13:40 GMT 26.12.2025 (Updated: 13:52 GMT 26.12.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The production of weapons in high demand in Russia during the special military operation has increased exponentially since 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Compared to 2022, the production of devices in high demand during the special military operation has increased many times in 2025," Putin said during a meeting on the State Armament Program.
Since 2022, the production of armored weapons in Russia has increased 2.2 times, the production of military aircraft increased 4.6 times, the production of weapons of destruction and ammunition has increased by more than 22 times, and the production of infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers has increased 3.7 times, the president said.
"This [the increase in arms production] is all the result of the joint work of the enterprises of the defense industry complex, and indeed the entire economy, of course. Without development and without a stable situation in finance and the economy as a whole, this would also be impossible. This is the result of a joint effort," Putin added.
Russian defense industry enterprises are operating in stable mode and supplying troops with all necessary equipment, Putin said.
"Our defense industry enterprises are operating smoothly and supplying troops with all necessary weapons and equipment, both for the units involved in special military operations and for the armed forces as a whole," Putin said at the meeting on the Russian State Armament Program.
Nature, forms, and methods of conducting military operations are constantly changing in the course of the special military operation, Putin said, adding that the experience of the Russian armed forces, gained during the military operation, is being fully utilized in shaping the new image of the Russian defense industry.